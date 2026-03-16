Angara Launches Color-Forward Fine Jewelry Collection in Collaboration with Celebrity Stylist Lee Harris

Built around unexpected gemstone shapes and bold color pairings, the collection features sculptural designs and couture-level craftsmanship made for effortless layering at an accessible price

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angara, the leading online jewelry brand known for its legacy of gemstone expertise and precision craftsmanship, announces the launch of the Lee Harris x Angara collection, a new collaboration designed with celebrity stylist Lee Harris, known for styling some of Hollywood's most expressive looks. The collection features 76 pieces ranging from statement earrings and sculptural rings to tennis bracelets and ear cuffs, with styles starting under $1,000 – bringing designer-driven, colored gemstone fine jewelry into the realm of accessible luxury.

Lee Harris x Angara

Marking Harris's debut in jewelry design, the collection channels his instinct for shape, color, and emotion into fine jewelry that feels architectural yet wearable. Developed around the idea of mixing unexpected gemstone shapes and vibrant color pairings, the designs explore bold geometry – emerald cuts layered with cushions, baguettes set against rounds, and multi-shape clusters that create architectural depth and movement.

"At Angara, we've spent two decades educating consumers online about colored gemstones and empowering them to express their individuality," said Aditi Daga, Co-Founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships of Angara. "Lee understands how jewelry can transform a look from casual to refined because he's been styling at the highest level for decades. Together, we've created unique, colorful gemstone pieces that layer seamlessly into an existing wardrobe, instantly elevating everyday style."

Crafted using Angara's expansive gemstone library and in-house expertise, the collection unfolds in two distinct color stories. One features dreamy blues – aquamarine and London blue topaz accented with pink tourmaline and amethyst. The other leans warm and nostalgic, blending citrine, peridot, aquamarine, and amethyst into a sunlit, '70s-inspired palette.

From deco-inspired studs to sculptural double-shank rings, refined gemstone bracelets, and long necklaces designed to be worn doubled or layered, the pieces are designed to slip effortlessly into daily rotation. They layer beautifully with diamonds and classic staples, while a touch of color transforms a stack into something personal, expressive, and entirely your own.

"As a stylist, I'm always thinking about proportion, color, and how pieces work together," said Lee Harris. "With Angara's access to incredible stones, we were able to create designs that layer beautifully while still feeling intentional and personal. I didn't want these pieces reserved for special occasions – they should move with the wearer and feel thoughtfully styled at every moment."

To learn more and shop the Lee Harris x Angara collection, visit Angara.com and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara

Angara is one of America's most-loved online fine jewelry retailers, offering handcrafted, made-to-order pieces featuring natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls. Founded in 2005 by Ankur and Aditi Daga, the brand draws on a 400-year family legacy in the gemstone trade. With a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer model and complete in-house control – from stone-cutting to fulfillment – Angara delivers exceptional quality and iconic design without traditional markups. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the brand also has global offices in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

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SOURCE Angara