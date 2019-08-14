Angara.com Introduces Orange & Yellow Sapphire Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angara.com is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring its customers get access to the best in the world of fine jewelry. This time the popular online brand has tapped into the sapphire market and broadened its already extensive collection with the launch of two new colors – orange and yellow.

It might come as a surprise to many, but these fancy colored sapphires are ancient gems. Multiple civilizations, across the world, have revered them for their beauty, strength and symbolism. For instance, orange is a rare color in a sapphire. It was therefore considered a prized possession and associated with power and vitality. Yellow sapphire, on the other hand, was frequently worn for good fortune and to facilitate spiritual insight.



Angara picked these two sunny shades of sapphire with the aim to transform them into eye-catching pieces of jewelry. The brand has now fulfilled this endeavor with its latest collection that showcases the gems in awe-inspiring and versatile designs. In addition to rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants, customers will get access to vibrant engagement rings as well. This is especially great for those who wish to do away with traditional choices and experiment with bold and vivacious jewels for their special occasion.



Blue and pink sapphires continue to remain extremely popular. But Angara.com is confident that its latest collection will pave the path for two new favorites.



Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is a US-based fine jewelry eCommerce retailer that specializes in customized diamond and gemstone jewelry. Ankur's family has been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing and design. They have primarily catered to larger retailers around the world, specializing in sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, diamonds and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, but in 2005 Ankur decided to bring their family heritage and jewelry directly to the public with the launch of Angara.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Angara.com

Related Links

https://www.angara.com

