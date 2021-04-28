Angara.com Launches Celestial Jewelry Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online jewelry retailer Angara.com has recently launched an all-new Celestial collection that includes artistically crafted jewelry pieces inspired by all 12 signs of the zodiac and their respective constellations. Furthermore, each piece is embellished with diamonds and colored gemstones that are thoughtfully picked to represent the qualities associated with each astrological sign.

Angara's Celestial collection offers access to exemplary zodiac-based jewelry pieces that are categorized based on their design ideology.

Constellation & Symbol

This particular assortment features pieces that offer an eye-catching interpretation of each zodiac's constellation. Designs are adorned with sparkling diamonds that resemble the stars in the night sky. There are stunning pendants that take the form of the zodiac symbol and are brought to life with glistening diamonds. This selection also includes signet rings adorned with the zodiac symbol or the zodiac name. Personality-Trait Inspired

This exciting assortment features one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces that are bound to make a powerful impression. For this particular selection, pieces are tastefully crafted to capture the unique traits of each sign. The resulting creations are both meaningful and chic. Heavenly Bodies & Birthstones

Featuring a host of designs adorned with birthstones and drawing inspiration from the magnificent sun, radiant moon, and twinkling stars, this sub-group is sure to win over the hearts of jewelry admirers. In addition to reflecting the wearer's sense of aesthetics, these statement pieces are crafted to evoke wonder and awe. Layered Styles

Exceptionally stylish and easy to wear, this assortment is characterized by pre-defined sets of layered necklaces and stackable earrings. The pieces can either be worn together or individually.

The Celestial collection includes a wide variety of rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and necklaces and is sure to appeal to women of all ages. This assortment is for everyone who'd like their jewelry to be a reflection of their true self.

About Angara.com

Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is a U.S.-based fine jewelry e-commerce retailer that specializes in customized diamond and gemstone jewelry. Ankur's family has been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing, and design. They have primarily catered to larger retailers around the world, specializing in sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, diamonds, and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, but in 2005 Ankur decided to bring their family heritage and jewelry directly to the public with the launch of Angara.com.

