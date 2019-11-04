ANGEL AID And DISORDER Honor Filmmakers And Families With Rare Disease At Google Community Space San Francisco November 8th

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Rare diseases" affect 1 in 10 Americans - more than AIDS and Cancer combined. Nearly 5 million children with rare diseases will not see their 5th Birthday and many parents have suffered in silence, until now. ANGEL AID and DISORDER: The Rare Disease Film Festival have teamed up to shine a spotlight on families living with rare disease. To kick off the two day DISORDER film festival, ANGEL AID is hosting a cocktail party and fundraiser Wishes With Wings on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8PM at Google Community Space (188 Embarcadero). ANGEL AID will pre-screen three film shorts; stories of inspiring families facing the frightening realities of parenting a child with no treatment or cure for their life-limiting illness.

"It is natural to want to heal someone when they are hurting, that is what makes us human," says Cristol Barrett O'Loughlin, Founder & CEO of ANGEL AID, "When the patient is your child, when there is no treatment or cure, the whole family suffers. At ANGEL AID, we believe in uplifting families by caring for the caregiver - 82% of the time that is mothers."

DISORDER will then bring together patients, advocates, and industry at UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center on November 9 and 10, 2019, near Benioff Children's Hospital. The festival showcases documentary, fictional, animated and even comedies from around the world that address the challenges of life with a rare disease.

About ANGEL AID CARES: Based in the Bay Area and operating globally, ANGEL AID offers relief services to caregivers through sustainable health and wellness training, transformative retreats, and a connective mother-to-mother network. Founder & CEO, Cristol Barrett O'Loughlin, illustrates the unthinkable realities of caring for children with rare diseases in her TEDx talk Caring for the Caregivers.

About DISORDER: The festival's organizers and co-founders are Daniel DeFabio and Bo Bigelow, two fathers of children with ultra-rare genetic disorders, Menkes Disease and USP7. They have chosen 54 films dealing with some aspect of the 7,000 rare diseases. Between many of the film screenings, rare disease researchers and patient advocates will share their stories.

For tickets to ANGEL AID party: https://angel-aid-gratitude.funraise.org/

For tickets to DISORDER visit: https://www.rarediseasefilmfestival.com/

