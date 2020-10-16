ANGEL AID Honors Families With Rare Disease At Their Mothers Of Rare Experience (M.O.R.E.) Event October 24

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL AID cares about the mental health and wellness of 350 million caregivers worldwide, particularly Rare Mothers. Currently ANGEL AID supports a community across nine (9) countries with a plan to support 3.5 million Rare Mothers by 2025. On Saturday, October 24th at 6:00pm PST, ANGEL AID will host M.O.R.E. Mothers of Rare Experience ~ honoring #RareMothers through the PREMIERE of their first mission film 'Voice of the Mother'.

Rare diseases affect 1 in 10 Americans - more than AIDS and cancer combined. Nearly 5 million children with rare diseases will not see their 5th birthday. Many parents have suffered in silence, until now.

"It is natural to want to heal someone when they are hurting," says Cristol Barrett O'Loughlin, Founder and CEO of ANGEL AID. "When the patient is your child, when there is no treatment or cure, the whole family suffers. At ANGEL AID, we believe in uplifting families by caring for the caregiver - 82% of the time that is mothers."

COVID has increased crisis calls exponentially. ANGEL AID partnered with Microsoft employee volunteers to launch their Global Crisis Response system. In fact, Microsoft awarded ANGEL AID 3rd Place in the company-wide Global Hackathon 'Hack for Good' category.

ANGEL AID's M.O.R.E event is being promoted by volunteers from Microsoft, UCSF, Amazon, Amicus, Ultragenyx, BioMarin, CCS Fundraising, Wildflower Apothecary, University of Washington, Disney, Horizon Therapeutics, Tides Foundation, Pi Beta Phi, UCLA, Global Genes, Salesforce, Trend Community, National Charity League, Winspire and so many others.

Rare Mothers from the following communities will be honored: Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Beta-propeller Protein-Associated Neurodegeneration (BPAN), SYNGAP1, Pompe and Mitochondrial disease.

About ANGEL AID CARES: Based in California and operating globally, ANGEL AID offers relief services to caregivers through sustainable health and wellness training, transformative retreats, and a globally connective mother-to-mother network. Founder & CEO, Cristol Barrett O'Loughlin, illustrates the unthinkable realities of caring for a child with life-limiting illness in her TEDx talk Caring for the Caregivers.

The M.O.R.E. event is FREE to attend. RSVP: https://raremothers.com

