Ángel Amado Pereira Márquez "Enyelove"'s new book Pasión Abismal, a gripping unveiling of the author's innermost fears that influenced her life

Ángel Amado Pereira Márquez "Enyelove" said this about her book: "Fate wanted so much to dream of a series of events that they became, through writing, a narrative legend of those dream episodes. On many occasions, Ángel Amado Pereira Márquez had countless and customary insomnia. In them, she reflected the fear she felt of the dark when she was just a child—the fear of height as well as the panic suffered when dreaming that she fell from a building, a viaduct, or any elevation. All this state of affairs made her drowsy, which turned into terror, anguish, fear, and anxiety."

Published by Page Publishing, Ángel Amado Pereira Márquez "Enyelove"'s new book Pasión Abismal unravels the author's deepest anxieties that birthed evoking parables that treasure pearls of wisdom for the readers to ponder upon.

Consumers who wish to partake in the book's impassioned narrative about life, emotion, and apprehensions can purchase Pasión Abismal in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

