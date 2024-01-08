Angel Beck of Beck Properties Group Named the #1 Single Sales Agent in Indiana for eXp Realty

News provided by

Beck Properties Group, eXp Realty

08 Jan, 2024, 07:01 ET

Celebrating Exceptional Achievement and Unmatched Dedication in Real Estate

MILAN, Ind., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beck Properties Group, a renowned name in real estate under eXp Realty, proudly announces a significant achievement by their Founder and CEO, Angel Beck. Beck has been honored as the #1 Single Sales Agent in Indiana for eXp Realty for 2023, marking a milestone in her illustrious career and setting new standards for excellence in the industry.

A Journey of Passion & Excellence

Beck's journey in real estate is defined by her passion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Living in Southeast Indiana, Beck resides on a picturesque 20-acre farm, raising Angus Cattle and recently expanding their herd with a charming miniature Highland named Freddie Mac. This idyllic setting showcases her love for the outdoors and travel, alongside a flourishing real estate career spanning over 15 years.

This accolade is a reflection of Beck's deep-seated knowledge, outstanding client service, and innovative approach to real estate. Her shift to eXp Realty has opened new horizons, allowing her to blend her passion for real estate with cutting-edge tools and a global network, enhancing her ability to serve clients not just in Indiana but across states like Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Beck's philosophy shines through her reflection on this significant milestone: "I see the Real Estate Business with a different set of eyes since my transition to eXp Realty. I have turned my passion into a business, and that is a difference-maker," she states. Beck further elaborates on the emotional journey of achieving her goals: "Earning this achievement is such a proud moment for me. We all set goals, big goals, with the hope of reaching them. When they become reality, that can be hard to put into words." Expressing deep gratitude for her supportive community, she adds, "I am so very thankful for my clients, all the referrals, and the support team behind me. I could not be successful without them."

Innovation at eXp Realty

eXp Realty, the innovative brokerage launched in 2018, continues to revolutionize the real estate landscape. As the first to offer a unique cloud-based brokerage, eXp provides state-of-the-art tools and technology, creating a global community that empowers leadership and partners. With over 80,000 agents to date, eXp Realty stands at the forefront of the industry, a place where Beck and Beck Properties Group shine brightly.

As we celebrate her success, Beck Properties Group continues to set benchmarks for service excellence and client satisfaction. Whether buying, selling, or just dreaming of your next big move, Beck and her team are ready to guide you every step of the way.

Begin Your Real Estate Journey with Beck Properties Group
Take the first step toward your dream home with Angel Beck, an experienced professional serving Southeast Indiana. Contact them directly at 812-621-2855 or email [email protected], and visit their website at www.southeastindianahomes.com to learn more. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/angelbeckrealtor.

Contact:
***@exprealty.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/13001343

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Beck Properties Group, eXp Realty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.