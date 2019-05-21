Angel Capital Association Announces Pat Gouhin as New Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angel Capital Association (ACA), the world's leading professional association for angel investors, recently announced Patrick Gouhin as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gouhin began his new role as CEO on May 20, 2019.

Gouhin will utilize his three decades of association management experience to expand initiatives to benefit members and continue ACA's mission to "fuel the success of the accredited angel investor community through advocacy, education and connection building." Gouhin previously held roles as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Operations of multiple associations, leading to significantly increased revenue, delivery of new services and successfully growing membership during his tenure.

"I was part of the search committee and know we found the right person who will help ACA grow and develop the way it needs to drive success for our members," says Marianne Hudson, Founder and Executive Director Emeritus. "I am excited that ACA can leverage Pat's tremendous capabilities in the association management arena to take ACA to the next level."

"In addition to his proven track record of growing member-based organizations, Pat brings to the job strong public speaking skills, public policy expertise and the experience of managing nearly 60 employees worldwide. The ACA Board and I look forward to working with Pat as we continue to enhance ACA's value to you, our members," says ACA Board Chairman, Linda Smith.

Incoming ACA Board Chairman, Tony Shipley, joins the excitement. "ACA's Board is very excited to have Pat join our team," he says. "His background and experience uniquely qualify him to help drive the future of our organization. We look forward to working with Pat to expand ACA's resources and further develop our strategic initiatives aimed at improving our member outcomes and the entrepreneurial ecosystem."

"I am excited about building on the strong legacy of ACA and furthering member activity that gives hope, provides opportunities, and facilitates the introduction of innovative new products and services," says Gouhin. "ACA members, and their strong partnership with entrepreneurs, serve as a critical link in driving economic prosperity and ACA will continue to be a leader in bringing the community together and advancing mankind through angel investing."

Gouhin will be located in the Raleigh-Durham area and the Angel Capital Association will continue to be headquartered in Kansas City, with staff located throughout North America, similar to the ACA's membership.

About the Angel Capital Association (ACA)

The Angel Capital Association (ACA) is the professional association of angel investors across North America and offers education, best practices, data, public policy advocacy, and significant benefits and resources to its membership of more than 14,000 accredited investors, who invest individually or through its 250 angel groups, accredited platforms, and family offices. Visit www.angelcapitalassociation.org or at @ACAAngelCapital; #ACAAngelSummit

