Angel Care Medical Announces Integration with PointClickCare Technologies

BOARDMAN, Ohio, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Care Medical, a provider of durable medical equipment (DME), along with President, Dan Halas, is thrilled to announce integration capabilities with PointClickCare , a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights. This collaboration is set to transform the DME rental market, offering unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and patient care quality.

The integration leverages PointClickCare's robust healthcare technology platform, integrating seamlessly with Angel Care Medical's innovative DME rental solutions and is designed to streamline the DME rental process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for healthcare facilities and ultimately enhancing patient care.

Dan Halas expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining PointClickCare's Marketplace program marks a significant milestone for us. By combining our expertise in DME with PointClickCare's innovative healthcare technology, we are set to redefine the standards of care in the DME rental industry. Our efforts will ensure healthcare facilities have access to the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective DME rental solutions, enhancing patient care quality across the board."

This integration aims to address the common challenges faced by healthcare facilities in managing DME rentals, such as inventory management, billing complexities, and regulatory compliance. By integrating Angel Care Medical's DME solutions with PointClickCare's platform, healthcare providers will benefit from a more streamlined process, from order placement to delivery and billing, all within a compliant and secure environment. Their integration with PointClickCare automates returns at the time of patient discharge, all in a single, game-changing service for its customers.

About Angel Care Medical

Angel Care Medical is a leading provider of DME offering a wide range of high-quality, innovative DME rental solutions. With a commitment to excellence and patient care, Angel Care Medical is dedicated to improving the lives of those they serve. To learn more, visit us at https://angelcaremedicalltc.com or send us an email at [email protected]

Contact

Dan Halas

President

[email protected]

(855) 953-1833

SOURCE Angel Care Medical