Angel Diaz Releases Highly Anticipated Autobiography "The United States of America v Julito"

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Diaz, once a notorious figure in the underworld of drug trafficking, has released his gripping and powerful autobiography, "The United States of America v Julito." Published by Santi Books, a division of Santi Media Group, LLC. This book offers a raw and unfiltered look into the life of a man who rose from the streets in the Bronx to become the top shot caller of the infamous $100 million Creston Avenue Crew, only to face a dramatic fall from power.

"The United States of America v Julito" delves into Diaz's life, starting from his early days as a "lookout kid," where he first dipped his toes into the world of drug trafficking. The book chronicles his meteoric rise through the ranks, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the code of the streets, to his eventual take down and criminal trial. His steadfast refusal to "snitch" made him a legend and earned unparalleled respect in the streets.

With unflinching honesty, Diaz recounts the highs and lows of his journey, from commanding a multimillion-dollar drug empire to his eventual takedown and sentencing. His story is not just one of crime and punishment but also of redemption, offering readers an intimate look at the man behind the headlines and the choices that defined his life.

Angel Diaz's tale is one of survival, loyalty, and the harsh realities of street life. His narrative provides an insider's perspective on the operations of one of New York's most infamous crews, shedding light on the complexities and dangers of the drug trade. It is a story of a man who lived by a code and paid the ultimate price for his allegiance to it.

Melinda Santiago, CEO of Santi Books, expressed her excitement about the release: "Angel's story is one that needs to be told. 'The United States of America v Julito' is more than just an autobiography; it's a testament to the human spirit's ability to endure life's challenges and seek redemption. We are proud to bring Angel's story to readers worldwide."

"The United States of America v Julito" is now available for purchase on all major online retailers. Readers looking for a compelling and authentic narrative will find Diaz's autobiography to be an unforgettable read.

About Angel Diaz

Angel Diaz, known in the streets as Julito, is formerly a top figure in the New York drug trade. He now devotes his life to sharing his story to inspire positive change in his community. Through his writing, Diaz aims to shed light on the harsh realities of street life and the inevitable cost everyone will pay whoever chooses that lifestyle. Diaz hopes to lead others to seek a better way and to let them know that redemption is possible. https://www.instagram.com/bx_julito/

