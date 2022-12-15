Angel Gold Changes Name to Eon Lithium Corp. and Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under New Ticker Symbol 'EON' Effective Monday, December 19, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ANG) ('Angel Gold' or the 'Company') announces that effective at market open on Monday, December 19, 2022, the Company's planned name and ticker symbol change will take effect.

Beginning at market open on Monday, December 19, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, Eon Lithium Corp., and the trading symbol for the Company will change from 'ANG' to 'EON'. The Company's new CUSIP number is 26877T101 and the new ISIN number is CA26877T1012. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

The Company's new website will be www.eonlithiumcorp.com/ and will showcase the Company's asset base as it grows and provide access to all presentations, and investor news. Any questions regarding the name change and symbol change can be directed to the Company at https://www.eonlithiumcorp.com/contact/.

Eon Lithium Corp. is a lithium brine project and lithium extraction technology developer located in Salta, Argentina. The Company is evaluating the 2,500-hectare Amanecer Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. Through a development agreement with Eon Minerals Inc. (a private Delaware corporation), the Company will be testing a patent pending aluminum-based absorbent on brine from the Amanecer Lithium Project. This new extraction technology may provide higher recovery rates than conventional evaporation technology currently employed on lithium operations in Argentina.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The transaction described in this news release is subject to a variety of conditions and risks which include but are not limited to regulatory approval, shareholder approval, market conditions, legal due diligence for claim validity, financing, political risk, security risks at the property locations and other risks. As such, the reader is cautioned that there can be no guarantee that this transaction will complete as described in this news release. We seek safe harbor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Fernando Alcocer

President and CEO

[email protected]

1-855-415-8100

SOURCE Angel Gold Corp.