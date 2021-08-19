Angel Hanz for the Homeless Holds Service Event in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Hanz for the Homeless, a Burbank-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people without homes and their pets, will hold a service event on Sunday, August 29 at 12:30 p.m. in the North Hollywood Park at 11455 Magnolia Blvd. The group's monthly events, which returned in January 2021 after a nine-month break due to COVID-19, assist homeless people with food, resources and care for their animals.

"We're glad that we can offer services and education to help people find the solutions and support they need," says Angel Hanz founder and animal lover Karen Hamza, who continues to tirelessly give back to this community after facing homelessness herself. "We hope that our homeless veterans, with or without their service animals, will join us at our August wellness center."

The group's monthly events offer those without permanent housing vital amenities like food, haircuts, veterinary examinations and vaccines, clothing and more. Care packages with pet grooming gift certificates, oral care products, cosmetic items and animal accessories are also distributed.

"Pets are crucial at providing love, companionship and needed protection for those who have nowhere else to go," said Hamza. "We believe that every pet and every person should be treated with respect and dignity."

Help Angel Hanz continue to support the underserved homeless community and their furry companions by purchasing goods from its Amazon Wish List or making a tax-deductible donation through PayPal on its website at www.angelhanz.org.

For more information about the August 29 event, see the attached flyer or visit the Angel Hanz website. Interview and photos are available upon request.

About Angel Hanz for the Homeless

Angel Hanz works on the frontlines assisting homeless people with food, resources and care for their animals. Through monthly gatherings, it brings essential supplies and services to those in need. Angel Hanz works towards its core goal of enabling people to get back into the mainstream of life by offering education and solutions to help find housing and safety.

