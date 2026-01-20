Angel Investor Forum Fund V Adds Three Early-Stage Companies to Portfolio

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Investor Forum (AIF) today announced that AIF Seed Fund V LLC (Fund V) has completed investments of between $150,000 and $200,000 each in three new portfolio companies: Clearcut Surgical, Frönen Foods, and TaxRay.

Clearcut Surgical has engineered a medical device that integrates multiple surgical functions into a single device, enhancing surgeon visibility, eliminating hand-offs among surgical devices during operations, and mitigating the health risks associated with smoke in the operating room. Frönen offers consumers indulgent clean label frozen desserts made with only real ingredients and free of artificial additives. TaxRay addresses a prevalent challenge faced by multinational corporations in navigating withholding tax regulations globally with an AI solution that integrates seamlessly into a company's workflow to reduce global withholding tax liabilities.

"All three companies push the boundaries of their respective markets," said Caird Forbes-Cockell, Fund V Administrator. "Further, they meet our strict investing guidelines: Superb teams, strong traction, with huge potential upside."

Fund V provides AIF members with access to a carefully curated portfolio of high-potential early-stage companies while adhering to rigorous due diligence and investment analysis processes. The investment in ClearCut Surgical represents one of AIF's largest to date, with Fund V and individual members contributing a combined $650,000.

"We established Fund V for our members to bring a disciplined approach to angel investing and to select startups with the highest potential for success," said Marty Isaac, President of the Angel Investor Forum. "As we invest substantial amounts in early-stage companies, we can also leverage the collective knowledge and experience of our group to assist these high-potential companies in achieving their goals. This strategic approach will improve returns and ultimately contribute to economic growth."

Looking ahead, Fund V will invest $200,000 per company in early 2026 in two additional companies, after which AIFSeed Fund VI LLC is expected to commence investing in early-stage companies in Q2 2026 at comparable levels.

More about Fund V Investments:

Frönen Foods: Redefining indulgence through clean-label, dairy-free ice cream crafted using only wholesome ingredients, Frönen products are currently available in more than 1,700 stores nationwide, including Sprouts and Whole Foods Markets, where Frönen is a top-seller in the non-dairy ice cream category. Frönen is also available at Wegmans, Natural Grocers, Fresh Thyme, Raley's, Shop Rite, and other leading retailers across the country.

TaxRay: An AI-native SaaS platform that revolutionizes global tax management, TaxRay integrates into enterprise workflows to proactively detect and prevent withholding tax overpayments before contracts are signed, addressing an estimated $48 billion in U.S. tech tax leakage annually.

ClearCut Surgical: A surgeon-founded startup developing next-generation electrocautery devices, ClearCut Surgical's technology combines electrocautery, smoke evacuation, fluid suction, and blunt dissection into a single-use device, eliminating surgical inefficiencies and health risks.

About Angel Investor Forum

Founded in 2004, AIF consists of over 100 accredited investors who pool resources and expertise to support innovative startups. AIF has invested in a diverse range of industries, including life sciences, SaaS, AI, fintech, and consumer products. The group focuses on bridging the gap between emerging entrepreneurs and the essential resources required to scale. For more information, visit AngelInvestorForum.com.

