Angel Island Conservancy Nonprofit Launches Membership Program

"Our new membership program is the first of its kind, and we're immensely proud to offer it to our Angel Island visitors and neighbors," said Brad Balukjian, president and board director of Angel Island Conservancy. "We are grateful to the local businesses who have extended their support with unique offerings and incentives that allow members to get the most out of their visits to Angel Island and downtown Tiburon."

The membership program was designed with the end-to-end Angel Island experience in mind. Before venturing to the island, members can enjoy incentives while shopping and dining at Sam's Anchor Café, Caffe Acri, Rustic Bakery, The Perfect Provenance and Ella Lafay. When it's time to depart, members will enjoy pre-paid tickets aboard the Angel Island Tiburon Ferry Company with their membership welcome gift in tow. Upon arrival on the island, members will enjoy a 10 percent discount on purchases of $20 or more at the Angel Island Café, a 10 percent discount at the Welcome Center Store, BOGO tram tour tickets and one free bike rental per month. Complete with their digital hiking guide, they'll be equipped to explore the island and take in the natural beauty that has made it a Bay Area icon and a favorite California destination for generations.

Bay Area visitors and residents are encouraged to join this all-new annual membership program by visiting https://membership.angelisland.org/; those who join by Sept. 30 will be entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Tiburon Wine. To learn more about the Angel Island Conservancy nonprofit and all the ways you can support the cause, visit angelisland.org.

About Angel Island Conservancy

Angel Island Conservancy (AIC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works in partnership with Angel Island State Park (AISP) and California State Parks (CSP) to facilitate the preservation, restoration and interpretation of historical and natural resources on AISP. Run by an executive director and an all-volunteer board, our goal is to create an awe-inspiring visitor experience and to build a community in support of the park. AIC works with AISP to raise funds and to develop programs for this special place that has something for everyone. AIC does this with the community and for the community. Whether providing scholarships for underserved students to visit the island or helping implement a project from our Interpretation Master Plan, AIC is continually working with park staff and the community to support AISP – a must-see Bay Area destination. For more information visit angelisland.org.

Social Media

Facebook: @AngelIslandConservancy1

Instagram: @AngelIslandConservancy

Media Contact:

Brittany Haning, secretary and board director for Angel Island Conservancy

[email protected]

#608-234-7781

SOURCE Angel Island Conservancy

Related Links

https://angelisland.org/

