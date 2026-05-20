Angel Island Immigration Station Named One of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named the Angel Island Immigration Station to the 2026 list of America's Most Endangered Historic Places for a second time.

After the site was previously included on the list in 1999, Angel Island State Park and the Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation made significant progress to restore the detention barracks and hospital building. Despite these successes, however, the site continues to face significant endangerment due to a unique combination of physical, environmental, and economic factors.

First floor of the former detention barracks at the Angel Island Immigration Station Exterior of the former detention barracks at the Angel Island Immigration Station

Today, the site still requires financial investment to protect and maintain Angel Island's historic buildings, continue and expand public-facing programs, raise public awareness, and improve access for visitors. The story of Angel Island is necessary in conveying the full American narrative about how the principle, All People Are Created Equal, was systematically denied for many, including Asian and Pacific Island immigrants, and how their pursuit of the principle required resilience and perseverance in times of injustice.

Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation stated, "The Angel Island Immigration Station tells the story of thousands of immigrants, many from Asia and across the Pacific, and their resilience in the face of lengthy interrogations and detentions, invasive medical exams, and family separation. The site is crucial in understanding America's immigration history, and serves as a visceral reminder that our country, 250 years later, is still on the journey to achieving its vision of true equality."

From 1910 to 1940, over one million persons from 80 different countries were processed or detained at the former U.S. Immigration Station at Angel Island. While sometimes referred to as the "Ellis Island of the West," Angel Island's immigration station functioned as an immigrant detention center that was built to enforce the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and similar policies that sought to keep Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants from entering the nation.

"California State Parks deeply appreciates the recognition and visibility that the National Trust for Historic Preservation's inclusion on the list provides for the Angel Island Immigration Station," shared Bay Area District Superintendent Maria Mowrey.

Edward Tepporn, Executive Director of the Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation noted, "For over 43 years, AIISF has worked in close partnership with Angel Island State Park to preserve the buildings at the site and the histories of its immigrants. Yet, despite these efforts, the majority of people in the U.S. still do not know about Angel Island and its historic significance. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we encourage everyone to remember, reflect upon, and learn from all of the events in our nation's history; the times when the U.S. has shined the brightest in our accomplishments and ideals as well as the times when we have fallen short of our values in our actions."

About Angel Island State Park

Angel Island State Park is part of the California State Park System. The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state's extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov and parks.ca.gov/angelisland. Subscribe to California State Parks News online at parks.ca.gov/newsroom or click here.

About AIISF

Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation (AIISF) protects the historic site, elevates its stories, promotes learning, and celebrates the new beginnings and immigrant contributions that define the strength of the US. We inspire a more equitable and inclusive future; one that embodies how immigrants make nations better. www.aiisf.org

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities maintain and enhance the power of historic places. Chartered by Congress in 1949 and supported by partners, friends, and champions nationwide, we help preserve the places and stories that make communities unique. Through the stewardship and revitalization of historic sites, we help communities foster economic growth, create healthier environments, and build a stronger, shared sense of civic duty and belonging. SavingPlaces.org

Contact Information

Cara O'Brien

Deputy District Superintendent (Acting)

Bay Area District, California Department of Parks and Recreation

[email protected] | (805) 776-2557

Edward Tepporn

Executive Director

Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation

[email protected] | (415) 658-7691

SOURCE Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation & Angel Island State Park