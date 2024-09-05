Angel Kids AI Secures $1.1M in Seed Extension, Backed by Leading Investors

Brings on Advisory Board of Experts in Digital Wellness, Child Development, and Online Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Kids AI , an AI-powered browser designed to provide children with a safe and age-appropriate internet experience, today announced that they have raised an additional $1.1M of funding in an extended Seed round. The new contributions from three investors – Magnify Ventures, CityLight, and Atland Ventures – bring Angel Kids AI's total amount raised to $5.85M. The additional funding will be used to accelerate Angel Kids AI's investments in hiring, product development, and marketing initiatives.

"Many of the tech devices we use today have, unfortunately, created division within families. However, we believe that when designed with compassion, technology actually has the potential to bring families closer together and support collaborative learning and relationships," said Joanna Drake, co-founder and managing partner at Magnify Ventures . "As an AI tool making the internet a safer place for children, Angel Kids AI is absolutely a company designing tech for good. That's one reason why we were so thrilled to invest."

Lane Versteeg, Director & VP of Recruitment at Atland Ventures , added, "As a team of undergraduate college students, Atland Ventures is passionate about the work that Angel Kids AI is doing on a personal level. Predatory social media algorithms have significantly impacted the mental health of our generation, and we are proud to stand by Angel Kids AI as they transform the relationship between young people and technology."

In addition to the funding round, Angel Kids AI has also brought on a world-class advisory board to help advance further iterations of the platform. These advisors, experts in digital wellness, child development, and online safety, include:

Dr. Alok Kanojia : A Harvard -trained psychiatrist specializing in mental health for the digital generation and author of the book "How to Raise a Healthy Gamer"; he is the president and co-founder of Healthy Gamer, a mental health platform that provides content, expert wellness coaching, and community for young people.

: A -trained psychiatrist specializing in mental health for the digital generation and author of the book "How to Raise a Healthy Gamer"; he is the president and co-founder of Healthy Gamer, a mental health platform that provides content, expert wellness coaching, and community for young people. Stephen Youngwood: A global senior executive with 25+ years of experience working to grow and launch businesses at the intersection of media, content, education, and technology – most recently as the former CEO of Sesame Workshop, the global educational media organization behind Sesame Street. Steve has also worked with leading children's and educational organizations as a senior Executive or Board Member such as Nickelodeon/Viacom, Disney Education Publishing, Leapfrog Enterprises, Learning Resources and Begin Learning.

A global senior executive with 25+ years of experience working to grow and launch businesses at the intersection of media, content, education, and technology – most recently as the former CEO of Sesame Workshop, the global educational media organization behind Sesame Street. Steve has also worked with leading children's and educational organizations as a senior Executive or Board Member such as Nickelodeon/Viacom, Disney Education Publishing, Leapfrog Enterprises, Learning Resources and Begin Learning. Dr. Elizabeth Milovidov: A lawyer, law professor, and former Digital Safety Consultant with 20+ years of experience advising international organizations on digital safety and public policy. She has provided critical executive support to global corporations and nonprofits setting their digital safety policies.

A lawyer, law professor, and former Digital Safety Consultant with 20+ years of experience advising international organizations on digital safety and public policy. She has provided critical executive support to global corporations and nonprofits setting their digital safety policies. Chris McKenna: The Founder of Project Young Eyes, an organization that helps families, schools, and churches create safer digital environments. He has led over 1,700 presentations across the country and has been called to testify before Congress on child protection laws.

"Angel Kids AI is in the midst of an incredibly exciting period of growth," said Tim Estes, Angel Kids AI CEO and Founder. "We've put together a uniquely qualified and experienced group of investors and advisors to come alongside us in building the company that will fundamentally change the way kids experience the Internet for good."

For more information about Angel Kids AI, please visit https://AngelKids.ai .

About Angel Kids AI

Angel Kids AI is an AI-powered browser that offers age-customized content for children aged 5-12+, creating a protective and personalized online experience. This parent-designed browser ensures children can explore online resources and information customized to their age and parents' values. Angel Kids AI gives parents key insights to understand and develop their child's interests. In short, Angel Kids AI is the trusted online companion parents can rely on to foster and support curious children with appropriate guardrails. To learn more about Angel Kids AI, please visit AngelKids.ai .

