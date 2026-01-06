Angel Margarita Launches in Western New York

Premium Ready-to-Drink Margarita Cocktail from Hailee Steinfeld and co-founders Expands Retail Footprint to Buffalo and Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award-nominated actress, multi-platinum recording artist, and producer Hailee Steinfeld, and co-founders Jordi Zindel and Rodrigo Hernandez, proudly announce the retail expansion of Angel Margarita to Western New York.

This premium ready-to-drink margarita cocktail is made with 100% Agave Tequila from the rich soil of Jalisco, Mexico. To ensure that each can offers an authentic and refreshing taste experience, Angel Margarita is fully crafted just moments from the agave fields.

Angel Margarita Variety 8- Pack Angel Margarita Lime 4- Pack

To support this expansion, Angel Margarita is partnering with Geloso Beverage Group, one of the leading alcohol beverage manufacturers and distributors in North America. Wright Beverage will distribute Angel Margarita throughout the Greater Buffalo and Rochester areas.

Blending Hailee's West Coast style with the deep Mexican roots of her co-founders, Jordi Zindel and Rodrigo Hernandez, Angel Margarita leads the category with its commitment to quality. Angel Margarita is available in four vibrant and refreshing flavors: Lime, Grapefruit Paloma, Ranch Water, and Wild Berry.

The spirits ready-to-drink (RTD) and Tequila/Mezcal categories continued to grow in popularity in 2024, with sales up 16.5% and 2.9% respectively. The global tequila RTD market reached $2.85 billion in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for agave-based formats. Tequila overtook vodka in U.S bar sales, now ranking as the #1 spirit by dollar sales.

"We're thrilled to expand Angel Margarita's retail presence to Western New York," said Jordi Zindel and Rodrigo Hernandez, co-founders at Angel Margarita. "Hailee is the perfect partner to help us share an authentic piece of our culture and redefine the ready-to-drink market with a more global audience. The enthusiasm we've seen so far has been incredible, and we're excited to bring our 100% Agave Tequila premium cocktails to more consumers who want to experience an authentic piece of Mexico in every sip."

Angel Margarita stands out with its high standards of craftsmanship and tradition:

Protected Denomination of Origin sourced and manufactured in Jalisco, Mexico, the heartland of Tequila production

Expertly crafted high-quality ingredient list featuring 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, a blend of sparkling water, agave syrup, and natural flavors

Each 12-oz can is 6% ABV and is gluten-free

Available in four flavors to start: Lime, Grapefruit Paloma, Ranch Water, and Wild Berry

Single flavor 4-packs and variety 8-packs available

100% Tequila, 100% Angel Margarita.

Look for Angel Margarita in your favorite liquor stores, local bars, and restaurants that serve ready-to-drink cocktails.

Stay up to date on Angel Margarita: www.angelmargarita.com / @angelmargarita

About Angel Margarita:

Angel Margarita is a premium, ready-to-drink margarita cocktail made with 100% Agave Tequila. The brand blends the West Coast style of co-founder and celebrity Hailee Steinfield and the deep Mexican roots of co-founders and beverage industry experts Jordi Zindel and Rodrigo Hernandez from Premium Beers Group.

About Hailee Steinfeld:

Academy Award-nominated actress, multi-platinum recording musician, and producer Hailee Steinfeld remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Her leading performance in the 2016 critically acclaimed film THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN garnered her two Critics' Choice Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. Her big-screen debut was in 2010 with the Coen Brothers' film TRUE GRIT, for which she earned an Oscar nomination at 14. She most recently starred in Warner Bros. and Ryan Coogler's latest film, SINNERS, alongside Michael B. Jordan. The supernatural action-horror thriller was released in April 2025 to critical acclaim.

About Premium Beers Group:

With over 3 decades of experience, Premium Beers Group has innovated and revolutionized the alcohol category in Mexico. PBG was the first company in Mexico to import 100% malt beers from Europe and introduce craft beer and non-alcoholic beer. Premium Beers Group is the benchmark for excellence and a leader within the premium alcohol category.

About Geloso Group:

A leader in the innovation and development of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Geloso Group manufactures and distributes premium malt beverages, wines, ciders, beers, and spirits. Geloso Group is a valued supplier and trusted partner recognized for its professionalism and commitment to quality, service, and marketing.

Geloso Beverage Group LLC launched in the US in 2002 and is now America's seventh-largest beer and malt beverage supplier, with top-selling brands. A top-100 beverage company, Geloso Beverages, is available nationwide at grocery stores, C-stores, and liquor stores.

