Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance Board of Directors Elects Jim Adams as Executive Chairman

"This is an exciting time for Angel MedFlight," said Andrew Bess, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Jim has an outstanding track record of strategic planning and achieving acquisition goals and growing businesses in this industry – and together with our strong management team – I am extremely confident in our ability to continue delivering best-in-class air ambulance care while also growing the company."

"I look forward to continuing my work with Angel MedFlight as the executive chairman of the board. We will continue to focus on expanding and growing into new markets, leveraging our best-in-class clinical team, and growing the business," said Adams.

Adams has served as a member of the Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance board since March of 2018. Adams was the Chief Executive Officer of REACH Air Medical Services from 2001 to 2012 where he transformed the privately owned emergency services company into a rapidly growing regional provider of rotor-wing, fixed-wing, and ground ambulance services. Adams was instrumental in the growth of REACH to 20 operational bases across Oregon, California, and Texas. In 2012, Adams coordinated the sale of REACH to Bain Capital/Air Medical Group Holdings.

Prior to REACH, Adams served as an Area Vice President of Operations within the hospital industry. Adams extensive background in the air medical industry is coupled with clinical expertise and a registered nurse background. As a registered nurse Jim has a unique background, understanding, and skillset across the aviation healthcare continuum.

Adams graduated from Pacific Union College with a nursing degree, and earned his Master of Public Administration in Healthcare from the University of San Francisco.

More about Jim Adams:

Jim Adams is President of Endeavor Quest, Inc., a consulting and advisory firm focused on operational enhancements in the healthcare sector. Since 2013, Jim has assisted private equity firms in the evaluation and acquisition of healthcare organizations, including service as Interim CEO during management transitions - some of the PE firms include KKR, Cerberus, Flex Point Ford, and Texas Next. From 2001 to 2012 he was Chief Executive Officer of REACH Air Medical Services. Prior to REACH Jim was Area VP of Operations for a regional hospital system. As a registered nurse Jim has a unique background, understanding, and skill set across the healthcare continuum.

About Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance Services partners with healthcare providers to safely transport patients from anywhere in the world for the life-changing care they need. Our in-house patient advocates manage the complete insurance preauthorization process, and our team of flight coordinators are available 24/7 so patients can reach the highest quality of care as soon as possible. Angel MedFlight and their aviation Part 135 partners use a Learjet fleet of medically-configured aircraft for critical care and smoother, faster travel. Visit Angel MedFlight.com to learn more.

