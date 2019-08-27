Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance to be featured at VMworld 2019

"It is an honor to be featured by VMware," Green said. "Since I started working with VMware in 2008, the company has revolutionized what is possible. At Angel MedFlight, we are committed to providing best in class patient care and service. VMware allows us to continually push our technology capability, streamlining our process to improve care and expedite medical flights."

Preceding the annual conference, VMware featured Angel MedFlight in an online customer profile and video segment, leading to multiple industry articles and discussions about innovation in healthcare. Angel MedFlight's international 24/7/365 operation requires an always-on infrastructure. During his address on Tuesday, Green will explain how Angel MedFlight collaborated with technology partners to develop a custom air ambulance Electronic Medical Record (EMR) application for iPads supported by VMware's HCI. Green will also share how Angel MedFlight's "one step ahead" culture allows the air medical transport provider to anticipate patient demographic shifts and use technology to meet patients' needs.

"Angel MedFlight's critical care clinicians rely on our EMR application to access crucial medical information at our patient's bedside whether they are on the ground or 40,000 feet in the air," said Green. "We need our system to be operational worldwide, whenever our patients need us. VMware delivers."

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

About Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance Services partners with healthcare providers to safely transport patients from anywhere in the world for the life-changing care they need. Our in-house patient advocates manage the complete insurance preauthorization process, and our team of flight coordinators are available 24/7 so patients can reach the highest quality of care as soon as possible. Angel MedFlight and their aviation Part 135 partners use a jet fleet of medically-configured aircraft for critical care and smoother, faster travel. Visit Angel MedFlight.com to learn more.

