Angel Medical Systems Inc. Assembles World-Class Medical Advisory Board

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Medical Systems Inc. is pleased to announce the creation of a Medical Advisory Board (MAB) coincident with the commercial release of the AngelMed Guardian® System, the world's first implantable Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) event detector with real time patient notifications.

Members of the MAB will collaboratively lend their clinical knowledge and expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of recurrent ACS events in high risk patients in the United States.

The MAB includes accomplished cardiologists (EP, Interventional, and General), scientists, and leaders in the field of cardiovascular research and disease management, with a common compassion and sensitivity to the needs of their patients and their families.

The MAB will advise Angel Medical Systems Inc. on a variety of topics, including:

Understanding the clinical challenges of introducing a new, potentially disruptive technology into the standard of cardiovascular care for patients presenting with potential ACS events, particularly the novel aspect of asymptomatic patient presentations in a world trained to look for symptoms when diagnosing potential ongoing ACS events.

Designing programs to best facilitate the clinical adoption of the AngelMed Guardian® System by the cardiology community including understanding the theory of operation of the AngelMed Guardian® System – how it does what it does.

Strategies for continued biomedical research and science education involving the detection of ACS events in ambulatory patients and reducing patient delay for such events, particularly for high risk patients with advanced cardiovascular disease.

The development of new technologies to address unmet needs in cardiovascular monitoring.

Proposals for new product features and enhancements at the request of Angel Medical Systems Inc.

Proposals for continuing education programs specifically targeting the AngelMed Guardian® System for clinicians, cardiologists, ED staff, EMT population, and patients and families.



We are pleased to introduce the following members of our Medical Advisory Board:



C. Michael Gibson , MD Chairman, Harvard Medical School

, MD Chairman, David Holmes , MD Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

, MD Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Mitchell Krucoff , MD Duke Medical School

, MD Duke Medical School David Wohns , MD Spectrum Health

, MD Spectrum Health Kelly Tucker , MD Orange County Heart Institute

, MD Orange County Heart Institute Arthur Eberly , MD Prisma Health

, MD Prisma Health Vishal Gupta , MD Ascension Borgess Hospital

, MD Ascension Borgess Hospital Kimberly Skelding , MD Alabama Heart & Vascular Medicine

, MD Alabama Heart & Vascular Medicine Ajay Kirtane , MD Columbia University Medical Center

, MD Medical Center Martin Leon , MD Columbia University Medical Center

, MD Medical Center Andrew Kaplan , MD Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa

, MD Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa Rishi Anand , MD Holy Cross Hospital

The inaugural meeting of the MAB will be held on September 27th in San Francisco coincident with the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference held September 25-29th in the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

Angel Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2001 by Drs. Robert, Tim and David Fischell, active serial entrepreneurs and inventors of medical devices to advance life-sustaining patient care and the long-term management of Advanced Cardiovascular Disease. In 1999, the company filed its first of more than 50 issued US patents relating to detecting cardiac events and patient alerting, with the Company's first human implant occurring in 2005. The AngelMed Guardian® System received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2018. The AngelMed Guardian® is an implantable cardiac monitor with patient alerting for patients who have had prior Acute Coronary Syndromes (ACS), including myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) or unstable angina and who remain at high risk for recurrent ACS events.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes or benefits are forward- looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to product development and commercialization efforts, results of clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcomes and benefit of the Company's products to patients, market and physician acceptance of the Company's products, intellectual property protection and competitive product offerings, could cause actual events to differ from the expectations indicated in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any particular securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to definitive legal agreements prepared specifically for such purpose. An investment in the Company's securities entails significant risks and is suitable only for sophisticated investors who can afford a loss of their entire investment; no assurance can be given that investment objectives will be achieved. In considering the performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results; there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve comparable results or that any projected returns will be met. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All questions should be directed to:

Sean Pisani

Marketing Manager

spisani@angel-med.com

732.542.5551 ext. 199

SOURCE Angel Medical Systems

Related Links

www.angel-med.com

