Angel Reyes & Associates Secures $1.575 Million Jury Verdict in Disputed Commercial Vehicle Trial in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Ivanov, Ryan Browne and Nathan Villarreal of Angel Reyes & Associates recently secured a $1.575 million jury verdict in Fort Worth, Texas following a hard-fought trial involving a commercial motor vehicle collision and sharply disputed liability.

The case arose from a low-speed parking lot collision near DFW Airport in June 2023, where a commercial pickup truck backed into the client's vehicle during the middle of the day.

Despite minimal visible property damage and immediate efforts by the defense to downplay the incident, the collision resulted in a serious cervical spine injury that ultimately required major neck surgery, permanently altering the client's daily life.

Defense Challenged Every Aspect of the Case

From the outset, the defense denied responsibility and contested every aspect of the case, including liability, causation, and damages.

Over the course of litigation, the defense designated more than ten expert witnesses, including a biomechanical engineer, physicians, billing experts, and private investigators, all aimed at shifting blame and minimizing the impact of the injuries.

Trial-Ready Approach and Focused Strategy

Angel Reyes & Associates' trial team met these challenges head-on. The team conducted extensive discovery, deposed every defense expert, prepared targeted motion practice, and presented a focused, disciplined trial strategy.

Rather than overcomplicating the case, the attorneys kept the issues clear and direct for the jury, emphasizing the real, lasting consequences of the injury and the pain and suffering the client will endure for the rest of his life.

Notably, despite a pre-trial offer of just $100,000, the team proceeded to trial. After hearing the evidence, the jury returned a verdict of $1.575 million, with the final recovery expected to approach $1.7 million after costs and pre-judgment interest.

"This verdict reflects what can happen when a jury looks past defense tactics and focuses on accountability and the human impact of an injury," said the trial team. "Our client faced significant adversity, and we were proud to stand with him, present his story, and do right by him."

While post-trial proceedings are expected, this result underscores Angel Reyes & Associates' commitment to taking difficult cases to trial and fighting for justice, especially when liability is disputed and the odds appear stacked against the injured party.

Case Details (Public Summary):

Practice Area: Commercial motor vehicle accident

Resolution: Jury verdict

Verdict Amount: $1.575 million

Date: January 14, 2025

Liability: Disputed

Injury: Cervical spine injury requiring surgery

