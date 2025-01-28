Angel Soft® Delivers a Perfectly Timed Bathroom Break in First-Ever Big Game Commercial Designed to be Missed

Angel, the Angel Soft® brand character, introduces "potty-tunities" by giving fans the perfect opportunity to use the bathroom without missing any must-see moments

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Soft® Toilet Paper is making its Big Game debut, redefining bathroom breaks by giving fans the perfect "potty-tunity" in the brand's first-ever Big Game commercial that's designed to be missed.

The Angel Soft® brand's Head Halo and mascot of all things soft and strong, Angel, knows that running to the bathroom during your favorite live events could mean missing out on the best parts – and there's no bigger can't-miss-event than the Big Game. It's the one time each year when fans want to see all the ads and the action, where the commercials are as unmissable as the gameplay.

Luckily, this year's viewers won't have to choose between staying glued to the screen or stepping away thanks to a perfectly timed bathroom break, known as a "potty-tunity", from Angel and the Angel Soft® brand.

"We recognize the problem many face during the Big Game where every moment – from legendary plays and iconic halftime shows to must-see commercials – is unmissable," said Rafael Garcia, VP, General Manager, Angel Soft® Bath Tissue. "Angel's core motivation is to end unnecessary tradeoffs and this year she's providing a potty-tunity so fans don't have to choose."

The spot created by Grey New York will air after the second quarter just before the halftime show placing Angel center stage to deliver a potty-tunity during the moment fans say is the best time to go*, turning the Angel Soft® commercial into a dilemma-free bathroom break.

"Life is full of tough choices, but bathroom breaks shouldn't be one of them!" said Angel. "With my potty-tunities, I'll have your back and ensure you never have to compromise or miss the moments that matter most."

The first-ever Big Game commercial from the Angel Soft® brand comes at a time when events are getting longer, and it's becoming more difficult to find a moment of restroom relief. In fact, a recent survey conducted by the Angel Soft® brand found that 92% of people have had to hold off on going to the bathroom when they need to just so they don't miss out on something. Additionally, almost two in three (61%) people will rush themselves to make sure they don't miss important moments while 47% admit they've been late to events because of the bathroom*.

To highlight this problem and kick-off the campaign, the Angel Soft® brand partnered with FOX Sports and its on-air personalities, Julian Edelman and Charissa Thompson, in an unexpected integration during the championship match up between Philadelphia and Washington. While getting ready to tune in, Thompson is shown looking for Edelman while he's rushing back from a bathroom break and nearly misses kickoff. Now with Angel's potty-tunity during the Big Game, fans (and Edelman) won't have a close call on missing any of the action on Sunday, February 9.

Angel isn't stopping with the Big Game. She's kickstarting her mission of bringing America well-timed bathroom breaks by providing potty-tunities throughout the year during other can't-miss important moments like concerts, festivals, road trips, movies, and more. Angel and the Angel Soft® brand are committed to improving the bathroom experience, so people no longer have to choose between holding it or taking a bathroom break.

For more information, visit www.AngelSoft.com/potty-tunity and follow @angelsoft on Instagram and TikTok for more updates from Angel ahead of the Big Game.

*Data from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of the Angel Soft® brand from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2024, with a sample of 2,000 general population Americans.

