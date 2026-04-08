ANGEL TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM BUTCH HARTMAN STUDIOS' THE GARDEN CARTOON SEASON 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel, a media and technology company guided by 2.2 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, has partnered with Butch Hartman Studios to distribute Season 2 of The Garden Cartoon, following the success of Season 1 on the platform. The new season premiered in March, and new episodes will air every Wednesday through May, exclusively on Angel.

Created by legendary, award-winning animator and producer Butch Hartman, best known for creating Nickelodeon's iconic series The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, The Garden Cartoon continues its mission to deliver high-quality, values-driven entertainment for children ages 4-11.

Following the success of Season 1 and the holiday film The Christmas King! A Garden Cartoon Holiday Movie, Season 2 invites families back to The Garden, a miraculous place where anything can grow. Young viewers will once again join Lenny the Lion and Lucy the Lamb as they embark on new adventures filled with humor, heart and Gospel-centered lessons. This season features many more imaginative escapades, reminding audiences, "The Garden is where the Gospel grows!"

After more than two decades shaping some of the most beloved animated series in television history, Hartman is entering a bold new creative chapter with the launch of Butch Hartman Studios. The independent animation studio is dedicated to producing meaningful, high-quality content that inspires children and families worldwide. Hartman continues to influence a new generation of viewers seeking content that aligns with their values without sacrificing creativity or humor.

"Butch and his team have an extraordinary ability to blend imaginative storytelling with messages that resonate deeply with families," said David Fischer, Vice President of Acquisitions and Business Affairs for Angel. "At Angel, we're committed to championing content that reflects the values our Guild members care about. The Garden Cartoon is a natural fit for our platform and for families looking for meaningful entertainment they can trust."

"Angel has created an incredible movement around audience-powered, values-driven storytelling," said Hartman. "At Butch Hartman Studios, our heart is to produce animation that kids love and parents feel confident about. Partnering with a platform that shares that vision allows us to reach families in an even more meaningful way."

The exclusive launch of Season 2 marks a strategic moment in children's entertainment as families increasingly seek programming that reinforces faith, character development and positive messaging.

About Butch Hartman Studios: An inaugural member of Animation Magazine's Hall of Fame, Butch Hartman is a multiple Emmy® and ANNIE Award®-nominated and BMI Award-winning animator, writer, director, producer, illustrator, and actor who has been entertaining and inspiring kids and families for four decades. Hartman's show The Fairly OddParents, which debuted almost 25 years ago, is Nickelodeon's second-longest-running television series of all time behind SpongeBob SquarePants. New generations of kids are now finding the series on Netflix. Hartman followed that breakout show with three more successful Nick series: Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy and Bunsen is a Beast. Hartman's shows are seen in dozens of international markets, have generated enormous fan loyalty and millions of dollars in merchandising revenue.

Butch Hartman Studios is a full-service production studio, with over 40 animation crew members (including many veterans of past Hartman productions) working from locations around the globe to create impactful kids programming that entertains and matters. Longtime colleague Taylor Bradbury is Senior Producer at the company. Currently, the Garden Cartoon television series is available through Angel and other platforms. Butch Hartman Studios development slate includes: Little Harps (Ages 3-8) about a Guardian Angel school that prepares new recruits to help kids down on earth; Dragon Drive-Thru (Ages 5-8) about three little dragons running a fast-food stand in a medieval town, and Family Fusion(Ages 6-11) in which two super-science families live next door to each other and try not to destroy the neighborhood. For more information, visit www.butchhartmanstudios.com.

About Angel: Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company guided by more than 2.2 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-based stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 130 films and 30 television series that amplify light, including "Sound of Freedom," which earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

SOURCE Butch Hartman Studios; Angel