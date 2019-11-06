Angela Bradley, CEO of BTI Security Recognized as a Top 100 MBE® Winner

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) announced that Angela Bradley, President & CEO of BTI Security was named a 2019 Top 100 MBE® winner. This prestigious award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community.

The Top 100 MBE Awards ceremony welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees in celebration of the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who are role models and inspire the entire community.

BTI Security (BTI) provider of "Superior Security Services" is a contract security services company providing direct support for security management, security staffing, core security operations to include armed and unarmed security officers, facility protection, access control, and personnel security. Our customers cover a wide range of industries including Federal and State Government Agencies, Corporate and Commercial Corporations and Colleges and Universities.

A woman owned MBE firm, BTI is a trusted partner to its clients, employees and community providing agile and responsive security solutions through experienced leadership and a professional and trained workforce.

Angela Bradley, BTI Security CEO, says, "I am proud to be a job creator. One of my greatest honors is knowing that through BTI Security, individuals and their families have been given opportunities to improve their quality of life."

"Our employees have experienced the triumphs and challenges of growing a national organization and they have been loyal. Our success is their success."

