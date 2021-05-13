Angela Cabotaje named new Editor in Chief at Seattle Met

She steps in for Allecia Vermillion who remains at Seattle Met as Executive Editor returning to her first love: Seattle's rich and increasingly diverse food scene. Ms. Vermillion is also adding coverage in home design—an increasingly important and changing topic as readers embrace growing trends around work-from-anywhere, smart technology, and the desire for more space. She remains a distinguished member of the James Beard Foundation's restaurant and chef awards committee, and judge for the American Society of Magazine Editors.

Ms. Cabotaje, a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, has spent the last three years at University of Washington (UW) Medicine writing on health and wellness for Right as Rain. "I'm thrilled to return to Seattle Met and grow our editorial team, while renewing our commitment to coverage of stories that matter to the people who live in or visit our region," says Ms. Cabotaje. "If we've learned anything over the last few years, it's that quality local journalism matters now more than ever."

"Allecia and Angela share a similar drive for excellence," says Ms. Vogel. "Everyone has a handful of employees who they would welcome back to their company excitedly and proudly. Angela is one of those people. She follows a remarkable year in Seattle Met's history where the editorial team rose to the challenge of the rapidly changing and essential coverage needs of our readers and communities in the wake of COVID-19."

The excellence Ms. Vogel cites was firmly on display last week as Seattle Met Daily earned the award for best E-Newsletter in the nation along with recognition for seven finalists in photography, design, and writing from the coveted 2021 City and Regional Magazine Awards (CRMA).

"Allecia has built a remarkable and incredibly committed team and I'm beyond excited to see Angela's leadership and skill take this best-in-class line-up to the next level," concludes Ms. Vogel. "As the city moves forward, Seattle Met intends to play a critical role in its recovery and rebuilding. Angela is perfectly suited to respond to this important demand."

Seattle Met remains #1 in its competitive set, gaining digital subscribers and visitors daily since early 2020, as it pivoted quickly to in-depth editorial analysis on the pandemic's local health and economic impacts while spotlighting the region's resilience and innovation.

About SagaCity Media, Inc.

SagaCity Media, Inc. is the parent company of the preeminent lifestyle media brands in Seattle, Portland, Houston, Sarasota, Aspen, Vail, and Park City. In their respective markets, they produce the most-visited local lifestyle websites, largest-selling magazines, and industry-dominating social media followers. SagaCity is also the preeminent leader in content solutions for travel and tourism organizations across the U.S.

SOURCE SagaCity Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sagacitymedia.com/

