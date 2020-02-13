Angela Daisy, Managing Partner at Value Group Direct - Appointed to the PIMA Executive Board of Directors

Angela is a long-time member of PIMA and has served the association in a 3-year role of judge for PIMA's Marketing Methods Competition. As a 2016 Annual Meeting Tri-Chair, she received the 2018 Presidential Distinguish Service Award, and was nominated to the PIMA Board of Directors in 2019 prior to her nomination as Secretary on the Executive Board in 2020.

"Angela has been an active and dedicated member of PIMA for many years. I am thrilled that she has been elected to serve on the Executive Committee and look forward to her continued contributions toward the success of this association and the members it serves. I know her commitment to excellence in all that she does will continue in this leadership role," said Liz Sheehan, President of PIMA.

"Being on the board this past year has been a fantastic experience. I have had the opportunity to collaborate with so many talented people from the insurance industry. My goal is to work within my new role to bring even more value to the PIMA membership," said Angela Daisy.

"VGD takes pride in Angela's continued achievements at VGD and PIMA. Her appointment to the position of Secretary, Executive Board of Directors is a testament to her dedication," said Linda Brignola, Managing Director at VGD.

About PIMA

Since 1975, the Professional Insurance Marketing Association (PIMA) has provided the premier forum for leaders in the insurance direct marketing industry to craft strategic relationships, develop business opportunities, and perfect their expertise. For more information, visit the PIMA web site at https://www.pimainsights.org.

About Value Group Direct, LLC

Founded in January 2010, Value Group Direct, LLC is a full-service advertising agency specializing in direct response marketing. Solutions include strategic planning; creative & design; direct mail production; media planning, buying & analysis; and database marketing and segmentation. Agency staff is expert in the Insurance and Financial Services vertical, and specialized marketing approaches including affinity marketing and targeted offline lead generation. Visit Value Group Direct, LLC's website: www.valuegroupdirect.com

