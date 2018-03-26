Angela Daisy Receives PIMA's Presidential Distinguish Service Award

"Selecting Angela as the recipient of the 2018 Presidential Distinguish Service Award was an easy decision for me. Her professionalism, combined with her commitment, hard-work, and enthusiasm for PIMA, and its mission, made her the perfect candidate," said Bill Suneson, PIMA President Emeritus. "It was our way of saying thank you for all she's done to help advance PIMA."

"To be recognized by Bill, and PIMA, is a great honor. PIMA's members are industry leaders in the insurance direct marketing industry. Having the opportunity to work with them is a pleasure," said Angela Daisy.

"Angela's recognition by PIMA for her work in the industry is a source of pride for us at the agency," said Linda Brignola, Managing Director at VGD. "She shares the same level of professionalism and dedication with all of her clients, going the extra mile to ensure their satisfaction."

To learn more about Value Group Direct, and their work, visit www.valuegroupdirect.com.

About PIMA

Since 1975, the Professional Insurance Marketing Association (PIMA) has provided the premier forum for leaders in the insurance direct marketing industry to craft strategic relationships, develop business opportunities, and perfect their expertise. For more information, visit the PIMA web site at http://www.pima-assn.org.

About Value Group Direct, LLC

Founded in January 2010, Value Group Direct, LLC is a full-service advertising agency specializing in direct response marketing. Solutions include strategic planning; creative & design; direct mail production; media planning, buying & analysis; and database marketing and segmentation. Agency staff is expert in the Insurance and Financial Services vertical, and specialized marketing approaches including affinity marketing and targeted offline lead generation. Visit Value Group Direct, LLC's website: www.valuegroupdirect.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angela-daisy-receives-pimas-presidential-distinguish-service-award-300618258.html

SOURCE Value Group Direct, LLC

Related Links

http://www.valuegroupdirect.com

