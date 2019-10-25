Angela Harrell and Sean Houston Join The Board of Directors at Junior Achievement of New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) announced that two new members were elected to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Angela Harrell, SVP and Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer at Voya Financial and President of Voya Foundation; and Sean Houston, Managing Director and head of Business Operations and Business Management for Latin America at BlackRock. Since 1929, JA New York has worked to provide K-12 students from New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.

Angela Harrell leads Voya Financial's corporate responsibility efforts and the Foundation's mission to enhance quality of life in the areas in which Voya Financial functions. Prior to joining Voya Financial, Harrell spent 12 years at The Coca-Cola Company. Harrell earned her master's degree in international affairs from Yale University.

Sean Houston ensures Latin America Business Operations within BlackRock has the necessary operating tools and coordination to be successful. He is responsible for coordinating operations among clients, products, fund structures, and third party networks. Houston has been with BlackRock since 2005, including time with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Houston earned his MBA from Rutgers University.

"JA New York has long-standing relationships with both Voya Financial and BlackRock, and we are excited to continue to enhance these partnerships," said Joseph A. Peri, President and CEO of JA New York. He added, "We are confident Angela and Sean will bring years of expertise to the Board of Directors, and they will help JA New York move forward in exciting, positive ways."

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

