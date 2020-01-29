LORTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Hunziker is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of as the Senior Director of Administration at Chenega Corporation Military, Intelligence, & Operations Support (MIOS) SBU.

The most successful Alaska Native Village Corporation, Chenega Corporation is a part of the miscellaneous government services contracting marketplace. They first began participating in government in 1997, expanding as the years have gone on. In 2019, they now have over 250 federal contracts. Renowned as a socially and ethnically responsible company, the culture of the company is correlated to the values of its Alaska native leaders. They are devoted to providing consistent dividends, promoting preservation and self-sufficiency, and supporting cultural/social/religious/communal programs and projects.

Ms. Hunziker has been working at Chenega for eighteen years, first as a Senior Technical Writer from 2001 - 2005. She was then promoted, becoming an Administrative Assistant in 2005. After two years of service, she was promoted to Administrative Manager. Finally after eight years of service, she was promoted to Senior Director of Administration. She has grown substantially in the company on account of her strong leadership, communication, and relationship building skills. In her current role in the MIOS SBU, she directs services provided to the U.S. Department of the Air Force, U.S. Department of the Army, and U.S. Department of the Navy. These services include, but are not limited to architecture, engineering, logistics, transportation, cloud computing, cyber security, data visualization, information technology, software engineering, advanced analytics, system engineering, strategic communications, records management, and language services.



In light of educational accomplishments, Ms. Hunziker earned a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism at Towson University in Maryland.



To further increase professionalism, Ms. Hunziker is a Member of the National Assembly of Professional Women.



Ms. Hunziker dedicates this prestigious recognition to John Campagna, President of the MIOS SBU.



For more information, please visit https://chenegamios.com.

