Angela Johnson's book "The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know" Becomes a Best Seller!

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2023 -- Angela Johnson's new book "The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know" became a Best Seller!

An adequate Scrum Master may introduce Sprints and Events. But only a truly great Scrum Master understands that Scrum Mastery is not a kind of a crutch for people. Scrum Masters are coaches who understand how to help people help themselves achieve their goals and objectives.

Proven coach and Certified Scrum Trainer Angela Johnson walks you through her journey from Project Manager to Scrum Master. Learn through her own failures what it means to coach Developers, Product Owners and Organizations in changing the way they work with Scrum.

In a recent interview on the Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Author said, "I'm kind of a recovered project manager, in that I used to be one, but it never felt right. I felt like I was checking up on people, kind of like their adult daycare provider. Finding Scrum allowed me to be more about coaching, guiding, and helping people. That's what gets me out of bed in the morning."

The host, Steve Kidd said, "Leadership is important to any company. Great leadership is important to a successful business! Angela's book outlines exactly what it takes to make that happen. I highly recommend you get a copy today!"

Angela is a Certified Scrum Trainer (CST) and the author of "The Scrum Master Files: secrets every coach should know". As a professional people geek, Angela helps others successfully implement Scrum and Agile to achieve their goals and objectives.

Clients that Angela has transformed include: agency/services, software, hardware, marketing, learning and development and more. The breadth and depth of her experience extends beyond Scrum and includes Kanban, eXtreme Programming, Facilitation and Organizational Change for business agility.

A graduate of Hamline University (B.A.) and the University of St. Thomas (M.B.C.), Angela resides in Minnesota in the U.S.A. She is loving working in the age of virtual and distributed mediums which allows her to serve in her most important roles: wife and mom.

