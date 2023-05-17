Angela Johnson's book "The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know" Becomes a Best Seller!

News provided by

Angela Johnson

17 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

"The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know" became an international best seller!

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Johnson's new book "The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know", and became a Best Seller!

An adequate Scrum Master may introduce Sprints and Events. But only a truly great Scrum Master understands that Scrum Mastery is not a kind of a crutch for people. Scrum Masters are coaches who understand how to help people help themselves achieve their goals and objectives.

Continue Reading
"The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know"
"The Scrum Master Files: Secrets Every Coach Should Know"

Proven coach and Certified Scrum Trainer Angela Johnson walks you through her journey from Project Manager to Scrum Master. Learn through her own failures what it means to coach Developers, Product Owners and Organizations in changing the way they work with Scrum.

In a recent interview on the Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Author said, "I'm kind of a recovered project manager, in that I used to be one, but it never felt right. I felt like I was checking up on people, kind of like their adult daycare provider. Finding Scrum allowed me to be more about coaching, guiding, and helping people. That's what gets me out of bed in the morning."

The host, Steve Kidd said, "Leadership is important to any company. Great leadership is important to a successful business! Angela's book outlines exactly what it takes to make that happen. I highly recommend you get a copy today!"

Get your copy TODAY! https://a.co/d/h1dDYHE

Angela is a Certified Scrum Trainer (CST) and the author of "The Scrum Master Files: secrets every coach should know". As a professional people geek, Angela helps others successfully implement Scrum and Agile to achieve their goals and objectives.

Clients that Angela has transformed include: agency/services, software, hardware, marketing, learning and development and more. The breadth and depth of her experience extends beyond Scrum and includes Kanban, eXtreme Programming, Facilitation and Organizational Change for business agility.

A graduate of Hamline University (B.A.) and the University of St. Thomas (M.B.C.), Angela resides in Minnesota in the U.S.A. She is loving working in the age of virtual and distributed mediums which allows her to serve in her most important roles: wife and mom.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Angela Johnson

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.