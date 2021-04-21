Angela Marie Kovacs Outlines Top Credit Building Strategies to Buy a Home

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Marie Kovacs is an experienced and highly-trained credit repair expert with a passion for helping people. Over the past few years, she has worked closely with her clients to build a strong credit score to acquire homes, cars, and other properties beyond their dreams.

She also provides her customers with the right information, advice, and recommendations to repair their credit fast and efficiently, to turn their fortunes around.

Angela Marie Kovacs Credit Repair Gal™

Angela Marie Kovacs also likes to educate her clients and the general public on the best way to handle their credit. She outlines top credit-building strategies to buy a home and live the life they want.

According to Angela Marie Kovacs , one of the most important things to do is apply for one or more credit cards. After getting the card, users need to start building credit which they can use when they're ready to buy a house.

Getting a credit report and studying it is also a strategy no one should ignore. People need to know that a problem exists and understand it before they can solve it.

About 25% of people who apply for mortgages get turned down because of credit report errors. Mistakes do happen. Noticing them and fixing them is the responsibility of each individual. That's why working with a credit repair professional has advantages because they can easily detect errors and fix them before they become a severe problem.

Angela also advises people to pay their bills on time to build strong credit. After all, payment history is about 35% of the factors affecting the overall credit score. Late payments can remove 100 points from a credit score, while quick payment has the opposite effect.

Maintaining low balances is also a good strategy. So, pay debts and ensure the credit balance is below 50% of the limit on each card. Some people like to move to the next card without paying off the debt on the first one.

Angela Marie Kovacs says this is not a wise thing to do as it can negatively affect credit score. Pay debts on the first card before moving on to the next to avoid hefty fees.

It can be challenging for most people to keep an eye on their credit score and report, and get it right, all by themselves. Working with a credit repair expert is a strategy that may cost a little extra but has terrific benefits.

For more information, please visit https://www.angelamkovacs.com/.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Media Contact:

Angela Kovacs

855-750-0583

[email protected]

SOURCE Angela Kovacs

Related Links

https://www.angelamkovacs.com/

