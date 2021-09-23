Angela Moy of Fareva Wins 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award for Sourcing Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive today announced Angela Moy of Fareva, a leading contract manufacturing organization, as a 2021 Winner of their Women in Supply Chain Award.

This award recognizes outstanding women supply chain executives whose accomplishments leverage cutting-edge technology to drive impressive business results. Angela's award honors her success in implementing a predictive procurement program at Fareva using Bid Ops to predict and win favorable terms with suppliers across their logistics and packaging categories.

"I am delighted to have won the 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award for improvements to Fareva's sourcing processes. The company counts Procurement as a steward of its resources and I'm proud of our team's achievements," said Angela Moy, who is Fareva Americas VP of Procurement. "Right now we're seeing a period of rapid digital transformation. There's more opportunity than ever to apply new technology solutions, and especially predictive pricing analytics, to problems that were previously only solvable with manual data analysis."

With the Bid Ops platform in place, Angela's team accelerated the onboarding process for new suppliers from two weeks to a few hours. The software automatically scores and compares quotes on multiple dimensions across Fareva's supply chain and creates visibility, consistency and improves standard unit comparison across projects and categories. Bid Ops's scalability empowers Fareva's staff to meet its target strategy with real-time KPI-driven dashboards, allowing the company to drive cost savings by consolidating spend with preferred suppliers.

"We're always happy to see clients receiving recognition for using Bid Ops predictive procurement platform to drive great business results," said Edmund Zagorin, CEO of Bid Ops. "This award is a well-deserved opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of Angela Moy, who has streamlined logistics and packaging procurement at Fareva North America."

About Fareva North America

Fareva is one of the world's leading contract manufacturers in cosmetic, make-up, pharmaceutical, industrial and household products. The Group's expertise is grounded in its historical know-how: research, formulation, fabrication and fill-and-finish manufacturing of international brand names. The needs of each individual customer are addressed by Fareva's teams who propose personalized service and offer innovative, customized and safe solutions.

The company, originally from the Ardèche region of France is founded and owned by Bernard Fraisse. Sales turnover in 2020 was over 1.7 billion euros, and the company currently employs over 13,000 persons on 43 sites worldwide.

About Bid Ops

Bid Ops is the only predictive procurement software built to keep your team continuously exceeding targets. Using Bid Ops, you can orchestrate your activities across systems using instant forecasts and real-time collaboration. Predict and win 2-5x faster savings and never get stuck waiting for a KPI report again. Learn more at https://www.bidops.com

