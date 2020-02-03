Angela Playle Joins Waller's Healthcare Real Estate Practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has announced Angela M. Playle has joined the firm's Nashville office. Playle previously served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at an NYSE-listed real estate investment trust (REIT).

As a member of Waller's nationally recognized Healthcare Department, Playle will represent REITs, hospitals and health systems, healthcare investors and other healthcare organizations with transactions and operations involving medical office buildings and senior living communities, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare properties.

"We are delighted to welcome Angela to Waller," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "Her REIT and healthcare real estate experience will greatly benefit the healthcare organizations we serve throughout the country."

In a number of progressively responsible roles at the publicly traded REIT based in Nashville, Playle provided counsel on transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million. She was a strategic adviser to the executive management team on proposed transactions, operational matters and other issues at the publicly traded REIT that owns and develops assets in the healthcare real estate market.

Playle earned her J.D. in 1997 from Emory University School of Law where she received the Commercial Real Estate Award. She earned her B.A., cum laude, in 1994 from Vanderbilt University.

About Waller

With more than 270 attorneys in three states, Nashville-based Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity and real estate. Waller was named one of the best law firms for women by Working Mother and was spotlighted by Chambers Associate as one of the nation's leading firms for recruiting, retaining and supporting legal talent. The firm was honored as a Best Place to Work in 2019.

