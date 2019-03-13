JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela R. Cameron, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Dentist at Sophisticated Smiles.

In 2002, Dr. Angela R. Cameron took over a well established private practice in Johnson City, Tennessee and transformed it into Sophisticated Smiles. In 2012, she also took over the TMJ Treatment Clinic and relocated it inside her Sophisticated Smiles office. Since then, Dr. Cameron has established herself as a prominent professional in the field of dentistry. Dedicated to providing her clients with the quality medical services that they deserve, the practice utilizes the latest innovations in medical technology to better serve their clients. With a five star facility and a committed team of highly trained practitioners, Sophisticated Smiles is devoted to providing their clients with quality preventative and esthetic dentistry.

When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Cameron states that it is important to "make certain this is what you want to do and be committed to being a life-long learner." Dr. Cameron attributes her successful career to her passion and love for what she does and her "commitment to excellence."

To further enhance her professional career, Dr. Cameron is a prominent fellow of several elite organizations. Dr. Cameron is an esteemed member the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation (FDOCS), a General Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine.

When she is not working, Dr. Cameron likes to read self-improvement books (John Maxwell, Napolean Hill, and more), spend quality time with her family, attend Central Baptist Church, and go to the spa.

Married to Dr. Jason Cunningham with two children, Andrew and Alexis, Dr. Cameron dedicates this recognition to all of her mentors, past and present. Dr. Cameron also dedicates this recognition to her husband, Jason E. Cunningham and her Dad, Ronald S. Cameron, for their continuing love and support.

For more information, please visit http://www.sophisticated-smiles.com/meet-dr-cameron/

