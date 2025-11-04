Angelalign Technology Expands Partnerships with Dexis™, Shining 3D, and Panda Scanner in iOrtho Release 5.3

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) ("Angel") today announced the expansion of its flexible iOrtho® platform to include direct integration with the Dexis, Shining 3D, and Panda scanner. This new integration further strengthens iOrtho's open platform, which already supports scans from Medit, Allied Star, and 3Shape, as well as any other intraoral scanner. With these new partners, scans now feed directly into iOrtho, providing doctors with an even more streamlined workflow.

"At Angel, our priority is to focus on developing smarter, more adaptable tools that make treatment planning easier while improving outcomes for patients," said Brandy Long, Head of Clinical Operations. "The iOrtho 5.3 release is another step forward, equipping doctors with the technology they need to practice with confidence and efficiency."

These new partner integrations are a highlight of the iOrtho 5.3 release, which introduces several innovative updates designed to support treatment efficiency and clinical precision:

Virtual Roots from Pan X-Ray- Patent Pending - With panoramic x-rays, Angel Aligner's patented algorithm creates patient-specific virtual root visualizations with 90% greater accuracy than traditional libraries—without requiring additional scans or radiation exposure.





STL Download – Doctors can now get up to three STL files from approved treatment plans, with or without attachments, providing greater flexibility for patient management.





myAngelSmile Patient App – A new mobile tool created to improve patient compliance and treatment results. Patients can monitor daily aligner wear time, see remaining days on their current aligner, and get reminders to replace aligners or put them back in after meals.

These innovations come at a time of significant momentum for Angel, which has seen 33% year-over-year growth by actively listening to its customers and consistently providing solutions that address the evolving needs of doctors.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and celebrating 1.5 million smiles, Angel provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide.

The Company's innovative products and technical services have established it as a prominent player in the orthodontics industry. In 2021, Angelalign Technology was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a current market capitalization of around US$1bn. Learn more at angelaligner.com .

