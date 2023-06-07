Angeles Investments appoints Howard Perlow as CEO and David Brief as Head of OCIO

Perlow, an Angeles co-founder will continue strengthening the OCIO firm's infrastructure to focus on client service and positive investment outcomes

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investments, a multi-asset investment firm and Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) with approximately $6 billion in discretionary assets and $32 billion in advisory assets, announced today the firm's co-founder Howard Perlow has been appointed its first-ever CEO and David Brief into the newly created role, Head of OCIO.

Perlow co-founded the firm with Michael Rosen, Angeles' Chief Investment Officer, in 2001 to serve as an investment partner to institutions by building and managing their portfolios. Perlow has spent the last several years developing Angeles' infrastructure and talent to competitively position the firm in the rapidly evolving OCIO landscape.

Brief joined Angeles five years ago and has 32 years of investment experience. As Senior Managing Director and Partner, Brief has been an engaged and vocal leader in educating non-profits on the merits of outsourced investment management.

"Howard's dedication in leading the organization, the relationships he holds with clients and colleagues, and his innovative, solution-oriented thinking has enabled him to seamlessly take on this new role," said Rosen. "Paired with David's leadership and expertise across the OCIO industry, Angeles has a promising future ahead."

Perlow brings 37 years of investment industry experience across both public and private asset classes, in addition to expertise in all facets of the investment process, from investment policy development and asset allocation to risk management and manager selection. Prior to founding Angeles, Perlow began his career at Wilshire Associates followed by founding and operating Asset Strategy Consulting.

Brief spent eleven years as an investment consultant in Chicago before joining the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago Investment Office in 2002. As Chief Investment Officer at the Federation, David oversaw the growth of the endowment portfolio from a $350 million internal investment program into a $1.1 billion pool of investment assets belonging to several dozen non-profits.

"Angeles' evolution over the years has always reflected our vision to be an innovative leader, recognized for our positive impact on our clients and industry. We pride ourselves on being our client's 'investment office down the hall', and we continue to strengthen a best-in-class investment firm," said Perlow. "I've seen this organization change and grow over the years, and moving David into the newly created Head of OCIO role is a strong statement of our commitment to this business, and to our clients, for the years to come." 

Most recently, Perlow executed the launch of Angeles Private Investment Company ("APIC") to expand access for Angeles' clients with a dedicated practice focused on private markets. He has also been integral to the recognition Angeles received for six consecutive years from Coalition Greenwich as a Quality Leader and to driving mission-focused initiatives that align with their clients' priorities, such as becoming a Certified B Corp organization. Perlow has also helped foster a diverse workplace at Angeles that, for example, has nearly two-thirds of its Investment Officers identifying as diverse.

Angeles Investments, a Certified B Corp, is an investment management firm that serves as the Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) for institutions and nonprofits, including higher education, independent schools, and corporations, and advises distinguished investors and families through Angeles Wealth Management, its wealth management affiliate. As fiduciaries, we are dedicated to creating the best outcomes for our clients through asset allocation and high conviction investments across alternative and traditional asset classes delivered through a full-service investment office. For six consecutive years, Angeles has received recognition from Coalition Greenwich as a Quality Leader. Angeles was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, with offices in New York City, Chicago, and Houston.

