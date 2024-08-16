Angeles Investors Celebrates the 2024 Estrellas Award Awardees: Shining a Spotlight on Leaders in Hispanic & Latino Venture Funding

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors is thrilled to announce the awardees for the prestigious 2024 Estrellas Awards , a recognition of the top funders and venture capital firms that have made significant investments in Hispanic and Latino startups. These visionary investors are not only fueling innovation but also empowering the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segment in the U.S. economy.

The Angeles Investors Estrellas Awards celebrate those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to supporting Hispanic and Latino founders. These investors have played a crucial role in helping these startups thrive, creating jobs, and driving economic growth in their communities.

"The Estrellas Award awardees are more than just investors—they are catalysts for change, champions of diversity, and true believers in the power of Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurship," said David Olivencia, Co-Founder and CEO at Angeles Investors. "Their commitment to fostering innovation and supporting underrepresented founders is what drives the continued growth and success of our community."

Angeles Investors is thrilled to announce that the winners of the 2024 Estrellas Awards will be revealed at a special ceremony during the Q3 Summit and Awards Event on August 16, 2024. Held at the iconic Chicago Wintrust building , this prestigious event will honor the exceptional contributions of the awardees to the startup ecosystem. The gathering will unite influential leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to celebrate these remarkable achievements and explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

About Angeles Investors

Angeles Investors is a premier network of investors focused on finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino ventures. Since its inception, Angeles Investors has been one of the fastest-growing angel groups dedicated to creating opportunities that enable startups to scale, innovate, and make a lasting impact on the world.

