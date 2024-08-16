Angeles Investors Recognizes 2024 Top Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) Driving Change

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors , a leading organization dedicated to finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino ventures, is proud to unveil the 2024 HSI Impact Awards , dedicated to honoring the exceptional achievements of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and their pivotal roles in advancing Hispanic entrepreneurship.

This year's awards spotlight the significant contributions HSIs and their endowments make in nurturing and expanding the startup ecosystem for Hispanic innovators. Through these awards, Angeles Investors reaffirms its dedication to empowering and elevating the Hispanic and Latino business communities, driving growth, and celebrating excellence across the sector.

"At Angeles Investors, we believe in the power of diverse voices and the importance of investing in the future leaders of our industries. The HSI Impact Awards are more than just recognition; they are a testament to the talent, drive, and innovation present in our Hispanic and Latino communities," said David Olivencia, Co-Founder and CEO at Angeles Investors.

Angeles Investors is excited to announce that the 2024 HSI Impact Awards ceremony will take place during the Q3 Summit and Awards Event on August 16, 2024. The event will be hosted at the prestigious Chicago Wintrust building and will convene a distinguished gathering of investors, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year's awardees and engage in discussions about future collaboration and growth within the Hispanic business community.

About Angeles Investors

Angeles Investors is a premier network of investors focused on finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino ventures. Since its inception, Angeles Investors has been one of the fastest-growing angel groups dedicated to creating opportunities that enable startups to scale, innovate, and make a lasting impact on the world.

SOURCE Angeles Investors