Angeles Investors to Announce Top 100 Startups & Adelante Award Honoree

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors , the investor community finding, funding, and growing the most promising startup ventures, is set to unveil the top 100 Hispanic or Latino venture startups in the U.S. alongside the Adelante Award honoree at its Q2 Summit Event & Awards in San Francisco on May 16-17, 2024.

The Angeles 100 represents not merely a ranked list, but a celebration of inspiring venture-backed startups propelling innovation forward. These startups embody the very essence of the companies Angeles supports and invests in, showcasing founders who drive businesses forward and position their organizations for success. This year's honorees exemplify how startup founders drive the business forward and set their organizations up for success.

"This moment underscores our collective dedication to driving positive change and empowering visionary startups." Post this

The Angeles Investors "Adelante Award" is an accolade bestowed annually upon a leader who exhibits exceptional dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latino community, propelling the nation forward... ¡Adelante!

I am deeply honored to recognize our distinguished awardees and collaborate with esteemed colleagues. Together, we are igniting innovation, nurturing growth, and shaping the future of entrepreneurship. This moment underscores our collective dedication to driving positive change and empowering visionary startups," stated David Olivencia, CEO of Angeles Investors.

The event will commence with remarks from Oscar Marquina, Ivette Lepe, and Brandon Heiken, followed by insightful panel discussions featuring prominent figures such as Marcelo DeSantis, Jorge Heraud, Claudia Bardales, Israel Niezen, Juan Manuel Barrero, Fernanda Baker, Robespierre Reyes, Fred Schonenberg, Elias Chavarria, Min Park, Guillermo Diaz, Dr. Chrystina Serrano, Dr. Amir Bahmani, Gene Hayes, Aditi Gupta, Adela Cepeda, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and many more. Accredited investors will have the opportunity to witness pitches from some of America's top startups and invest as Friends of Angeles.

Nominees for the Angeles 100 are drawn from Angeles members , partners, and the general public. Awardees are selected based on their achievements, growth and their capacity to secure funding for their startup ventures.

Tickets for this event are available for purchase online , with sponsorship opportunities and event tables also open for consideration. For further details, please contact [email protected] .

Angeles Investors is a vibrant community of investors committed to finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino startup ventures. The Angeles 100 honorees will be celebrated during the 2024 Angeles Investors Q2 Summit Event & Awards Celebration on May 16-17, 2024.

For inquiries regarding membership, sponsorship opportunities, or questions about this release, please reach out to Dahlia Mjarez at [email protected] .

Contact Dahlia Mjarez for membership and sponsorship opportunities or questions about this release at [email protected] . Media are invited to attend.

SOURCE Angeles Investors