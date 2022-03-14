Angelic Announces $10 Million Investment Co-Led by Animoca Brands and Pantera Capital, along with Many Other Blockchain Industry Giants

The company's flagship game, Angelic , is what received the attention of investors and partners. Making a game that's immersive and fun to play has been the solid focus of Angelic's game industry veteran workforce. With that primary focus of creating a better gaming experience, Angelic's developers also decided to incorporate the latest blockchain technology features of the Solana blockchain into their game.

Yat Siu, the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: "Angelic is building a massively multiplayer metaverse with a deep gameplay layer enriched by a sophisticated backstory. We believe this is the right approach to help bridge the divide between blockchain games and AAA titles."

Similarly, Paul Veradittakit, Partner at leading blockchain investor firm Pantera Capital said:

"Pantera Capital is excited to help bring the Angelic game, a much needed top-tier game product, into the blockchain gaming world. It's truly our pleasure to have added Metaverse Game Studios in our select investment portfolio. We've looked at many projects and can say that this is one of the few games out there that has a sophisticated enough design to be a staple of Web3 gaming for a long time to come."

More of our partners, as of the beginning of March 2022, are:

Signum Capital, Fundamental Labs, Double Peak, Gate.io, GSR, GGG, Spark Digital, Mintable App, Dweb3, Ingama, BreederDAO, Enzac Research, Exnetwork Capital, IBA, UOB Venture, 0x Adventure, Ancient 8, Paribu Ventures, Evos Guild, Moonrock Capital, MC Ventures, PathDAO, Play It Forward, Qi Capital, Rainmaker, Seascape, Sigma Capital Group, SL2 Capital, Unix Gaming Guild, Waterdrip Capital, XT Labs, Danxia Capital, Compute Ventures

