Angelica Hale's Hometown Show to Feature Four America's Got Talent Fan Favorites

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the release of her debut single, "Feel the Magic", music sensation Angelica Hale is proud to headline an incredible show in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Angelica Hale's Hometown Show will feature fellow "America's Got Talent" fan favorites the "King of Electric Violin", Brian King Joseph, and singers Evie Clair and Christian Guardino.

Angelica Hale's Hometown Show will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Byers Theatre at City Springs in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Angelica will perform her original music along with captivating covers she sang on "America's Got Talent" and "America's Got Talent: The Champions".

"I'm so excited to perform for my amazing fans in my hometown. Atlanta is a wonderful city and I'm so lucky to call it my home. I'm so grateful to my fans across America and the World for supporting me and "AGT" for giving me this life-changing opportunity to share my love of music. Since "AGT", I've performed all over and now I can't wait to come home and host the biggest show of them all! I'm thrilled that my talented friends and fellow AGT alums are coming to Atlanta to help me put on a fabulous show for you all," said Angelica Hale.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 12th at https://citysprings.com/events

This show made possible in part by a generous donation from the Sandy Springs Arts Foundation which raises funds to help people of all ages and income levels participate in the arts. Visit them at www.ssarts.org.

About Angelica Hale

Angelica Hale is an inspiring 11-year old singer/songwriter who was a fan favorite on Season 12 of AGT and AGT: The Champions. After receiving Golden Buzzers from Chris Hardwick and Howie Mandel, Angelica's star was quickly on the rise. She is a featured performer alongside the National Symphony Orchestra at "A Capitol Fourth" in Washington D.C. next week hosted by John Stamos. She was a featured performer in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and appeared on Little Big Shots, Today Show, and Access Hollywood. Angelica's battle with multiple-organ failure, sepsis, and subsequent kidney transplant was the catalyst for using her voice as a powerful way to help others. Angelica is honored to serve as the first kid ambassador of the National Kidney Foundation and ambassador of the Sepsis Alliance.

About Brian King Joseph

Brian King Joseph is a living embodiment of the power of music and positivity. Nicknamed "The King of Electric Violin," he is a self-taught, self-produced master of his craft, and this rebellious prodigy is ready to change the game. He picked up the violin at age four and trained classically. He thrived, winning multiple state competitions. His diagnosis of a severe nerve disease that affects most of his body only serves to fuel his fire to make music and inspire others. He continues to deliver a brand-new violin sound, overwhelming talent, unique ear and incredible stage presence, all mixed with a smile that will set your heart aflame.

About Evie Clair

Young singer/songwriter Evie Clair stole the hearts of America on AGT in Season 12 with her angelic voice and strength through personal tragedy. She appeared on AGT where she lost her beloved father to cancer just before appearing on the finals. She returned with a reserved but stunning performance of her dad's favorite song. In his absence, she was able to help support her mother and 4 siblings with her growing career. Her albums "Okay Day" and "Valentine" reached as high as number 6 on the iTunes Charts.

About Christian Guardino

Christian Guardino is a 19-year-old from Long Island, NY, who competed on AGT season 12. Christian shocked the world and became a global sensation earning Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer. Since AGT, Christian recorded and released "Missing Part of Me" with Grammy-nominated song writer Sacha Skarbek in 2018, of which the proceeds were donated to Vision of Children for inherited blindness. He recently released his first original single "Waiting" with executive producer, Hunter Hayes. "Waiting" is currently available on all major platforms.

