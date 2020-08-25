Angelina Bakery Expands Nationally Through A Partnership With Goldbelly

Thanks to this one-of-a-kind partnership, clients nationwide will be able to order, from a vast menu, all their favorite Angelina Bakery products. From sweet tooth Croissants (Nutella, Pain Au Chocolat , Rasberry, Almond or Plain), to Nutella, Custard Cream, Pistachio and Strawberry Bombolones (Italian filled doughnut). For the savory lovers instead a vast selection of Croissant Sandwiches filled with Ham, Bacon Egg & Cheese, Turkey or Prosciutto, or Angelina's traditional Pizza topped with Spicy Salami, Egg & Spinach, Ham & Cheese or Margherita.

All these mouthwatering products will be available for a 24 to 48 hours shipping and delivery all over the United States. They will arrive frozen and pre-baked; allowing for customers to easily savor. Order prices will range from $40 - $145.

Angelina's baked goods have been acclaimed by celebrity chefs like David Burke and Jean-Georges Vongerichten and many renowned magazines and newspapers like The New York Times that described it "So Nice, You'll Eat It Twice".

Don't let the opportunity to drool over first-rate desserts slip away.

To discover all Angelina Bakery delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com.

To order, visit https://www.goldbelly.com/angelina-bakery and have your favorite products delivered right to your front door.

SOURCE Angelina Bakery

