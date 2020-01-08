Angelina Bakery Expands to Central Park South with its Second Location Opening Today

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosey around Central Park and grab a classic Italian hot chocolate from the second location of modern Italian pastry shop, Angelina Bakery opening today at Central Park South and 6th Ave.

The road to expansion for Angelina Bakery kicks-off with its new grab & go boutique in the office-dense and high-end residential district of Central Park South, minutes from The Plaza Hotel, Carnegie Hall, and Columbus Circle.

Ideal for a quick breakfast or midday treat for workers and city visitors alike, the new spot blends tradition and innovation with the fusion of cultures inside the same pastries we know and love.

What starts from original recipes of Italy, comes updated with the modern, and culturally influenced tastes of New York's diverse population. Thanks to this approach, it was after the great success and positive reception of their original Midtown location which opened in April, that the team decided to pursue an expansion.

The menu options include their famous New York Times featured pillowy bomboloni doughnuts filled with an array of flavors, from the classics such as Nutella and cream, to the more sophisticated pistachio and green tea. Other handmade delicacies and customer favorites are the golden cornetti that are flaky and layered to perfection, cheesecake, fruit tarts, and of course, Instagramable treats like their extravagant Holiday cakes, available for purchase now through the New Year.

The new Angelina Bakery is located at 1425 6th Avenue (between W 58th St and Central Park South) in New York and open every day from 7AM to 8PM.

SOURCE Angelina Bakery