Angelina Bakery Opens Today. Finally, Its Famous Cheese Focaccia and Huge Pillowy Bomboloni Land in New York

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelina Bakery, a hidden gem planted in the hustle of Midtown, opens today, serving exceptional Italian treats replicated from recipes passed down by the matriarch of a family.

All appetizing classics are made from scratch right in front of your eyes, letting out a sweet smell through its doors and attracting customers inside, forcing them to lock eyes on their array of Italian bread, pastries, and picture-perfect desserts that are on display upon entering.

(PRNewsfoto/Angelina Bakery)

Menu options range from its famous Cheese Focaccia, claimed by The New York Times as, "So nice, you'll eat it twice", to traditional must-try delights like the classic bomboloni (filled with Nutella or cream) and croissants. All items are hand-crafted in-house and made fresh daily by Italian pastry chefs who use only the highest quality ingredients.

These timeless traditions are brought to life in a transparent laboratory for guests to peak a glimpse of the production process.

However, this comes after you are captivated by the love letter founder Tony dedicates to his daughter, Angelina. Plastered on the wall, it reads: "I watch you glow with excitement and awe as you play with flour, eggs, and dough. You remind me of my grandma, Nonna Anna, a great baker who grew up in a pastry shop in Palermo, Italy".

Moving from Sicily to NYC, Tony goes on to write, "I want to delight you with our family's secret recipes and traditions. I promise to use only the freshest ingredients, as Nonna did, and give you only the absolute best in hopes of sharing with you my fondest memories."

A perfect spot to hit any time of day, all New Yorkers can now be a part of this love story. A story very much of authenticity and conviviality.

Angelina Bakery is located at 575 8th Avenue (b/t 38th St & 39th St) in New York, NY and open every day from 7AM-10PM.

To discover all their delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com or follow their official Instagram account, @angelinabakerynyc.

