Angelina Bakery Opens Today. Finally, Its Famous Cheese Focaccia and Huge Pillowy Bomboloni Land in New York
Mar 27, 2019, 10:16 ET
NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelina Bakery, a hidden gem planted in the hustle of Midtown, opens today, serving exceptional Italian treats replicated from recipes passed down by the matriarch of a family.
All appetizing classics are made from scratch right in front of your eyes, letting out a sweet smell through its doors and attracting customers inside, forcing them to lock eyes on their array of Italian bread, pastries, and picture-perfect desserts that are on display upon entering.
Menu options range from its famous Cheese Focaccia, claimed by The New York Times as, "So nice, you'll eat it twice", to traditional must-try delights like the classic bomboloni (filled with Nutella or cream) and croissants. All items are hand-crafted in-house and made fresh daily by Italian pastry chefs who use only the highest quality ingredients.
These timeless traditions are brought to life in a transparent laboratory for guests to peak a glimpse of the production process.
However, this comes after you are captivated by the love letter founder Tony dedicates to his daughter, Angelina. Plastered on the wall, it reads: "I watch you glow with excitement and awe as you play with flour, eggs, and dough. You remind me of my grandma, Nonna Anna, a great baker who grew up in a pastry shop in Palermo, Italy".
Moving from Sicily to NYC, Tony goes on to write, "I want to delight you with our family's secret recipes and traditions. I promise to use only the freshest ingredients, as Nonna did, and give you only the absolute best in hopes of sharing with you my fondest memories."
A perfect spot to hit any time of day, all New Yorkers can now be a part of this love story. A story very much of authenticity and conviviality.
Angelina Bakery is located at 575 8th Avenue (b/t 38th St & 39th St) in New York, NY and open every day from 7AM-10PM.
To discover all their delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com or follow their official Instagram account, @angelinabakerynyc.
