Angelina Jolie, Elisabeth Moss, Shailene Woodley, Allison Williams and Alexis Bledel Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The classic combination of black and white was a top choice with many women adorning their Globes gowns with dazzling Forevermark diamonds set in white gold. Angelina Jolie, nominated for her film First They Killed My Father, looked stunning in bold pear shaped drop earrings with round brilliant diamonds.

Allison Williams of the Golden Globes Nominated film Get Out topped her black strapless gown with a one-of-a-kind five-strand diamond choker, hand crafted with more than 40 carats of Forevermark diamonds.

Williams' stylist Cristina Ehrlich said of the look, "With the Golden Globes red carpet blackout, white diamonds were the immediate choice - it's such a classic and glamorous combination. I chose Forevermark diamonds for Allison not only because they are beautiful, but they tell a bigger story with Forevermark's ongoing support for women, and they pair perfectly with the theme of the evening."

Shailene Woodley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Big Little Lies paired her modern gown with a classic pair of oversized princess diamond stud earrings and a timeless diamond eternity band and cocktail ring.

"I'm thrilled to be at the Golden Globes today in celebration of such wonderfully talented artists and their work over the course of the past year. I'm grateful to the HFPA for allowing us the opportunity to be here representing the acting community, but also in solidarity of women and men all over the world in tandem with the Time's Up Movement. Forevermark's commitment to creating opportunities for women in its diamond producing companies really speaks to the narrative of the night. I'm happy to be wearing their beautiful diamonds this evening," said Woodley.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards include:

Who: Angelina Jolie, Golden Globe Award Presenter and Nominee for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language, First They Killed My Father

The Look:

Forevermark Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18k White Gold 12.50 ctw

Diamond Drop Earrings set in White Gold 12.50 ctw Forevermark by Pluczenik Integré Opulence Ring set in 18k White Gold 3.65 ctw

Who: Elisabeth Moss, Golden Globe Winner for Best Actress In a Television Series, Drama, The Handmaid's Tale

The Look:

Forevermark by Rahaminov Round and Pear Double Drop Earrings set in 18k White Gold 2.69 ctw

Who: Shailene Woodley, Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series Golden Globe Nominee, Big Little Lies

The Look:

Forevermark Princess Cut Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 9.41ctw

Princess Cut Diamond Earrings set in White Gold 9.41ctw Forevermark Diamond Eternity Band set in18k White Gold 2.97 ctw

Diamond Eternity Band set in18k White Gold 2.97 ctw Forevermark Millemoi Diamond Ring set in18k White Gold 1.24 ctw

Who: Allison Williams of Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Golden Globe Nominee Get Out

The Look:

Forevermark by Rahaminov Cushion Eternity Band set in Platinum 9.35 ctw

Cushion Eternity Band set in Platinum 9.35 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Cushion Eternity Band set in Platinum 5.07 ctw

Cushion Eternity Band set in Platinum 5.07 ctw Forevermark Five Row Diamond Choker set in 18k White Gold 43.15 ctw

Five Row Diamond Choker set in White Gold 43.15 ctw Forevermark by Natalie K Oval Cluster Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 5.01 ctw

Who: Alexis Bledel of Best Television Series, Drama Golden Globes Nominee The Handmaid's Tale

The Look:

Forevermark x Jade Trau Alchemy Round Diamond Short Drop Earrings set in 18k White Gold

Round Diamond Short Drop Earrings set in White Gold Forevermark x Jade Trau Alchemy Round Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold

Round Diamond Line Bracelet set in White Gold Forevermark by Natalie K Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 6.46 ctw

Diamond Line Bracelet set in White Gold 6.46 ctw Forevermark by Natalie K Swirl Band set in18k White Gold 1.02 ctw

Swirl Band set in18k White Gold 1.02 ctw Forevermark Cluster Shield Ring set in18k White Gold 3.40 ctw

