ANGELINA MONDAVI TAKES THE HELM OF WINEMAKING AT CHARLES KRUG

Angelina Mondavi, Consulting Winemaker and fourth-generation co-proprietor, has taken the helm of winemaking at Charles Krug, becoming the first woman in her family to lead at the historic estate.

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Krug Winery today announced a milestone moment in its 162-year history: with the retirement of longtime winemaker Stacy Clark, fourth-generation co-proprietress and consulting winemaker Angelina Mondavi has assumed full leadership of winemaking at Napa Valley's oldest estate. In doing so, she becomes the first woman in her family to guide the winery's winemaking—a lifelong dream now realized.

For Mondavi, this transition is deeply personal. She grew up on the Charles Krug estate, where her childhood was shaped by vineyard life: riding the harvesters at dawn, helping in the cellar during crush, and sitting alongside her grandfather, Peter Mondavi Sr., as he blended wines at the family table. By age ten, she knew she wanted nothing more than to be part of the family business. That legacy runs deep—her grandfather shaped Charles Krug's wines from 1945 to 1990, her father Marc advanced the tradition from 1990 onward, and now Angelina steps forward to lead as the next generation. "This isn't just a job—it's my calling," she said. "I've poured my heart and soul into this industry from a very young age, always with the hope that one day I would help carry my family's legacy forward."

Mondavi brings both deep family heritage and strong academic credentials to her role. She holds an undergraduate degree in chemistry with a minor in Business from Villanova University and a Master's degree in winemaking from University of Adelaide, South Australia, a combination that grounds her artistry in technical expertise. Over the course of more than 35 harvests across three continents, she has crafted highly acclaimed wines in Napa Valley, Australia, and Argentina, —earning recognition for balance, precision, and expressive character.

Since 2022, Mondavi has served as Consulting Winemaker at Charles Krug, focusing on the estate's Family Reserve and specialty projects. With today's announcement, her role expands significantly: she now oversees all winemaking at Charles Krug, from vineyard to bottle, shaping the estate's Napa Valley, Limited Release, and Family Reserve wines with her own vision and style.

This moment also carries a full-circle poignancy. Early in her career, Mondavi worked under Stacy Clark as assistant winemaker at Pine Ridge. Nearly 20 years later Mondavi now steps into the lead role. "Stacy was one of my earliest mentors and helped shape me as a young winemaker," Mondavi reflected. "It's an honor to now take the reins where she left off, and to bring my own vision to the future of Charles Krug." The Mondavi family extends its deepest gratitude to Stacy for her years of dedication and artistry, which have left an indelible mark on the winery's legacy.

Looking ahead, Mondavi is clear about her ambitions: to craft wines that resonate on the global stage while honoring the authenticity of her family's heritage. "I want every bottle we produce to feel like an extension of the Mondavi family table—whether it's a wine for everyday enjoyment or a Family Reserve meant for life's greatest celebrations," she said. "This is a dream my grandfather always envisioned, and I am determined to see it fulfilled."

Founded in 1861 and owned by the Peter Mondavi Sr. family since 1943, Charles Krug remains a cornerstone of Napa Valley wine culture. Today, the family's third and fourth generations carry forward that tradition, with Angelina Mondavi at the helm of winemaking and a renewed vision for the estate's future.

For more information, visit www.charleskrug.com .

About Charles Krug:

Charles Krug Winery, established in 1861, is Napa Valley's oldest winery and home to California's first tasting room. Purchased in 1943 by the Mondavi Family, Charles Krug is now under the stewardship of the 3rd and 4th generations of the Peter Mondavi Sr. Family who are dedicated to leaving an enduring legacy for future generations. Known for its prestigious family-owned vineyards, world-class wines, and historic tasting room, Charles Krug Winery is the epicenter of culture in Napa Valley. Visit http://www.charleskrug.com for more information.

