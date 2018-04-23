Angelino "Gino" Cayanan Appointed as Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Chief Financial Officer

Before coming to LAPFCU, Cayanan served as the CFO and Chief Operating Officer for CBC Federal Credit Union, where he led all aspects of operations for the financial institution, from 2013 to 2017. This included leading succession planning efforts and mentoring high-level professionals.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Cayanan to LAPFCU," stated Edwin W. Hada, LAPFCU President and CEO. "Gino has a track record of achievements in the credit union industry. At his previous organization, he improved operations by adding $9 million in capital. He also helped reduce loan losses and drove growth in mortgage related income."

"I am proud to join an organization that has served the unique needs of the Los Angeles County law enforcement and their families for over 80 years," Cayanan added. "I look forward to helping LAPFCU continue growing, while remaining safe, strong and secure for its members."

Before providing leadership at CBC Federal Credit Union, Cayanan served as CFO and Vice President of Finance for five years at Unitus Community Credit, Portland, OR. Prior to that, he served as CFO and Vice President of Finance at Community One Federal Credit Union, in Las Vegas, NV.

Cayanan earned his bachelor's degree in economics from California State University, Hayward, CA. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst, Level 1 Candidate, and has completed training for Asset Liability Management, and Advanced Fixed Income Investment. He is a member of the Financial Managers Society, CFO Council, and Credit Union National Association Board of Directors.

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. The Credit Union, with assets of $942 million, currently serves 39,400 members through an expansive roster of savings and loans products and services. For more information, call Manny Padilla, Jr., vice president of Marketing and Business Development, at (818) 779-3311 or visit www.lapfcu.org.

