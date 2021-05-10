Angelique W. Levi, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelique W. Levi, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for excellence as a Top Pathology Expert for her exceptional work ethic in the field of Medicine asnd acknowledgment of her leadership as the Director of Pathology Outreach and an Associate Professor of Pathology at Yale Medicine.

Angelique W. Levi, MD

The largest academic multispecialty practice in New England, Yale Medicine provides outstanding patient care, educates future doctors, and executes innovative research. They offer a wide range of medical services, including in the areas of pathology and gynecology. An expert, experienced pathologist, Dr. Levi's office is located at Yale New Haven Hospital at 20 York Street, Suite EP2 631.



Having accrued 22 years of professional excellence, Dr. Levi is one of the top pathologists in New Haven County. She offers a vast repertoire of expertise in general pathology, cytopathology, gynecological pathology, anatomic pathology, genitourinary pathology, having extensive knowledge of cervical diseases, HPV, and prostate cancer.



Enthused by research, Dr. Levi fell in love with pathology during her rotation. She feels fortunate to have worked with phenomenal people, consistently surrounded by people who inspire her. She has experience in academic research and private laboratory practice, conducting clinical based research and having involvement in clinical trials associated with HPV-related cervical disease and MRI-targeted prostate cancer. She would like new pathologists to know that, "It's an amazing field. You can mold it into what you want: research/academia/private practice."



In preparation for her career, Dr. Levi earned a medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1997. For post education training, she completed a residency and fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She is board certified in cytopathology and anatomic and clinical pathology.



A pillar in the pathology community, Dr. Levi has co-authored multiple publications such as "Mollaret's meningitis: cytopathologic analysis of fourteen cases" in 2003, "Urinary bladder biopsy with denuded mucosa: denuding cystitis-cytopathologic correlates" in 2004, "Use of high-risk human papillomavirus testing in patients with low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions" in 2011, "Prostate Cancer Genomic Classifier Relates More Strongly to Gleason Grade Group Than Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System Score in Multiparametric Prostate Magnetic Resonance Imaging-ultrasound Fusion Targeted Biopsies" in 2019. Currently Dr. Levi is proud of a more recent published work online called Yale Pathologists: A Second Opinion Prevented Unnecessary Surgery, which comes from a personal experience of her own.



Dr. Levi dedicates this recognition to Peter Humphrey, MD, PhD, David Chhieng, MD, Dorothy Rosenthal, MD, and Bridget Ronnett, MD.



For more information, please visit http://www.yalemedicine.org/doctors/angelique_levi.

Check out her related link- Yale Pathologists: A Second Opinion Prevented Unnecessary Surgery- https://www.yalemedicine.org/stories/yale-pathologists-prevented/



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

