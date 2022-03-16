Angelo Mancuso's new book "La Mujer: La clave del ÉXITO" opens a thought-provoking discourse on the truth of what success is.

Why are some people happy and many others not?

After a lot of interest and research, deep and serious, of many years, I have put, in this book, that why wonderful, useful and accessible at any age."

Published by Page Publishing, Angelo Mancuso's manuscript is a substantive exposition that looks into man's success and the facets that affect it. With comprehensive study, the author has put out this book to answer the questions of many and illuminate those who wish to find success in their endeavors as well.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "La Mujer: La clave del ÉXITO" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763495/La_Mujer_La_Clave_del__xito.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing