Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To familiarize angel investors with the power and ease of its online platform for investing in deep tech startups, Propel(x) announced Propel(Live) -- a weeklong program where accredited investors can explore opportunities in three cutting-edge companies, meet founders, and invest with waived investor transaction and carry fees.

The Propel(Live) program will run from April 13 - 20, ending on the last day of the 2018 Angel Capital Association (ACA) Summit in Boston, Mass. During the Summit, participating startups will present live to angel investors. The ACA Summit will also stream presentations live to members unable to attend in person.

A premier sponsor of the ACA Summit, Propel(x) is focused on raising capital for deep tech startups creating breakthrough innovations in aerospace and transportation, industrial technologies, energy and green technologies, food and agriculture, IT and communications, and life sciences. During this year's Summit, the Propel(Live) program will feature three startups whose innovations have the potential to profoundly impact life sciences and clean energy, including:

Clinical grade Pulse Wave Velocity sensor to measure blood pressure continuously & enable new modalities of health monitoring;

Advanced nano-filters using DNA and ceramic technology to sustainably recycle industrial wastewater with less energy and higher purity; and,

Precision holographic guidance for surgeries using augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

"Hundreds of angels congregate at our main yearly event, and there's no better way to offer potential investors a way to test drive the Propel(x) investment platform than through this reduced-fee investment window," said Marianne Hudson, executive director of the Angel Capital Association. "Investors have access to industry experts to help them choose where to place their considered investments. This domain expertise is formidable and we encourage investors to review these well-qualified options as part of their investment mix."

How it works

All accredited investors registered on Propel(x) are eligible to invest with no investor transaction fees or carry from April 13-20. There is no cost to create an account and users can join at https://www.propelx.com/join. On the Propel(x) site, investors will find pitch materials, diligence documents, and additional information about each startup. For those not attending the summit, the startup pitches and Q&A sessions will be available to all investors registered on Propel(x) via livestream on Thurs., April 19 via the investing section of the Propel(x) platform.

"As angel investors gain sophistication, they look for highly vetted opportunities and tend to focus on an area to specialize in," said Swati Chaturvedi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Propel(x). "Our platform delivers just that -- opportunities focused in deep tech with industry experts available to answer questions."

About Angel Capital Association (ACA)

ACA is the professional association of angel investors across North America and offers education, best practices, public policy advocacy, and potential benefits and resources to its membership of more than 13,000 accredited investors, who invest individually or through its 250 angel groups, accredited platforms, and family offices. For more information, visit: http://www.angelcapitalassociation.org or at @ACAAngelCapital; #ACAAngelSummit.

About Propel(x)

Propel(x) is an online investment platform capitalizing Deep Technology. Propel(x) connects investors to industry experts and Deep Tech startups. Startups featured on the platform are pioneering innovations such as new forms of clean energy, life-saving treatments, new methods of space exploration, and artificial intelligence, amongst others. As the premier platform for Deep Tech innovation, Propel(x) seeks to change the world by helping the next generation of great companies.

All of the investments offered on the Propel(x) platform are private offerings, exempt from registration with the SEC. These investments carry the risk of complete loss. The investments are also illiquid, with undetermined holding periods and no real preset liquidity terms. These offerings are also only available to accredited investors. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and are no guarantee of future performance or success. Certain offerings posted on the platform and so designated are offered by North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact

Carla Schlemminger

Propel(x)

(415) 562-5667

193216@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angels-can-invest-in-three-cutting-edge-startups-on-propelx-without-investor-transaction-fees-or-carry-during-aca-summit-300628087.html

SOURCE Propel(x)

Related Links

https://www.propelx.com

